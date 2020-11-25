Global 3D Cell Culture Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797741/?utm_source=PRN The global market for 3D Cell Culture is projected to reach US$2.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. A 3D-Cell Culture is an artificial environment that allows biological cells to interact with the environment in a three-dimensional manner, similar to cells "in-vivo". Cells in a 3D-cell culture model are subject to similar stimuli and environmental conditions faced by cells in a living organism. The close replication of real-world conditions in 3D-cell culture models have made them increasingly popular in the life-sciences industry. 3D-cell cultures have a range of applications in tissue engineering, drug discovery, gene-expression, disease pathology and developmental biology among other fields. Two common 3D-cell cultures models are Spheroids and Organoids. Spheroids are simple models that are generated from the natural tendency of adherent cells to aggregate. Standard spheroid models are generated from various cell types that result in embryoid bodies, tumor-spheroids, neurospheres, mammospheres and hepatospheres. Spheroids form metabolic gradients that enable them to replicate microenvironments of cells and tissues in diseased states. 3D cell culture allows evolution of cells in an environment very similar to their natural environment. Culturing cell in three dimensions enables the cells to adopt a similar morphological characteristics and migration as found in in-vivo conditions. The recapitulation of the cell's natural morphology is vital as the cell's shape can have a direct impact on their biological activity. Moreover, accurate replication of the cell's migration modes is also important as they form the basis for many diseases, such as cancer. Placement of cells in a 3D configuration significantly enhances their level of interaction with their surroundings, allowing them to interact more strongly with the microenvironment as they would do in a tissue. This is extremely important as recent findings have proved that cell interactions with their microenvironment and extracellular matrix are vital for several cellular functionalities. In addition, the support system in 3D cell culture offers physical as well as biochemical anchorage, which can be altered for replicating in-vivo conditions. Moreover, the pore size or stiffness of the extracellular matrix can be modified for resembling the desired tissue. Further, 3D cell culture also facilitates the formation and evaluation of several complex multi-cellular structures, such as a microvasculature, organoids, or spheroids. There are various formats of 3D cell culture, which can either be used individually or in combination with others. Some of the common 3D cell culture formats include 3D porous scaffolds, scaffold-free platforms, microchips, hydrogels, and bioreactors. In 3D porous scaffolds, cells are grown inside the pore structures of either naturally-derived fibrous materials, such as laminin or collagen, or engineered scaffolds. Scaffold-free cell culture technique allows cells to self-assemble to form multi-cellular structures with a scaffold support. These multi-cellular structures can be formed on their own, as in case of organoids and spheroids, or through the use of the cell-sheet technology. Cells can also be placed in microchip compartments for forming cellular microenvironments with high structural complexity in close resemblance to organs. Hydrogels are polymeric materials comprising a network of cross-linked polymer chains capable of absorbing and retaining water. Hydrogels can be derived either from animals, plants, or synthesized using chemicals. Bioreactors are defined as hollow cylindrical vessels that can locally control parameters, such as gas exchange, humidity, temperature, and perfusion. During 3D cell culture, bioreactors are often used in combination with scaffolds. In recent years, 3D bioprinting has also emerged as another major 3D cell culture format, enabling layer-by-layer placement of cells and other biological materials in a pre-defined configuration. In addition, there are various companies that offer product customization as per the requirements of researchers. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

MARKET OVERVIEW 3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry 3D Cell Culture: An Introduction 3D-Cell Culture Models Benefits of 3D Cell Culture Key 3D Cell Culture Formats 3D Cell Culture?Different Techniques Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Culture Polymeric Hard Scaffolds Biological Scaffolds Micropatterned Surface Microplates Non-Scaffold Based 3D Cell Culture Hanging Drop Microplates Spheroid Microplates with Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) coating Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture Expanding Applications Fuel Growth in the Global 3D Cell Culture Market Developed Regions Lead the 3D Cell Culture Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Faster Growth Scaffold-based 3D Cell Culture Products Dominate the Market Cancer and Stem Cell Research Leads the Global Market Competitive Scenario Key Commercial 3D Cell Culture Devices FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Recent Market Activity MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for 3D Cell Culture Exhibit 1: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 Exhibit 2: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018 Exhibit 3: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018 Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine Organoids as Alternatives to Using Animals in Experiments Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine Microfluidic Chips Hold Potential in Addressing 3D Cell Culture Challenges Technological Advancements Promote 3D Cell Culture Market Researchers Use Lab-on-a-CD Technology to Generate Spheroid 3D Cell Cultures 3D Bioprinting Holds Potential to Revolutionize Organ Transplantation Space A Review of Research Efforts and Achievements of Companies and Universities 3D Tissue Culture: Growing Significance in Cancer Research Cells Grown in 3D Change Cell Proliferation and Morphology Cells Grown in 3D Demonstrate a More Pragmatic Drug Response Cells Grown in 3D Express Phenotypic Heterogeneity Cells Grown in 3D Alter Cell Behavior and Gene Expression Cells Grown in 3D Replicate the Tumor Microenvironment Other Advantages of 3D Tissue Culture Models New Dimension of Cell Culture: The Rise of Spheroid Culture Systems Challenges Progress in Scaffolds and Hydrogels Aids Creation of Organoids and Spheroids 