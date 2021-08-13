Global 3D CAD Software Market Report 2021-2028 - Continuous Advancements In 3D Technology And Adoption In The Automotive Sector

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D CAD Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare), by Region (North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028"...

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D CAD Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare), by Region (North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D CAD software market size is estimated to reach USD 15.41 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The significant deployment of CAD solutions in the packaging industry is driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the continuous advancements in 3D technology and its adoption in the automotive sector are contributing to the growth of the market. Most industries are shifting from 2D CAD to 3D CAD software, making complex design structures easy and providing options between customized and predefined designs.Companies are offering differentiated 3D CAD solutions for various industrial uses. The solutions are increasingly being deployed for designing in various sectors, such as architectural & engineering, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and media & entertainment. The key participants in the industry are engaging in collaborations with other specialized technology firms to offer their customers a simpler and more convenient platform for designing.

For instance, in April 2021, Autodesk, Inc. acquired Up chain, Inc., a Product Data Management (PDM), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), instant-on, and cloud-based solutions provider, to offer value for suppliers, manufacturers, engineers, and other product stakeholders.

Up chain, Inc. designed a unified cloud platform to eliminate the boundaries of traditional PDM and PLM technologies. The transformation from on-premise to the cloud platform, including changes in consumer requirements and preferences, is expected to fuel market growth.

The growing trend of incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in 3D CAD software has enhanced the 3D modeling experiences, majorly by identifying and minimizing design errors. In addition, the increasing preference among consumers for deploying customized solutions is anticipated to drive market growth. 3D CAD Software Market Report Highlights

Improvements in 3D printing are driving the growth of the market as 3D printing needs a 3D model to be prepared using CAD technology

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 11.0% from 2021 to 2028 due to the availability of CAD solutions as Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), which allows end-use industries to reduce their total cost of implementation and ownership

The healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to the rising deployment of CAD solutions in the healthcare sector owing to the increasing awareness of early diagnosis and the high prevalence of chronic and critical diseases

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the significant demand for 3D CAD software solutions in the construction and manufacturing industries

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Virtual Events Industry Outlook3.1. Market Segmentation3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects3.3. 3D CAD Software Value Chain Analysis3.4. 3D CAD Software Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market driver analysis3.4.1.1. Increased penetration in the manufacturing sector3.4.1.2. Increasing investments in 3D printing3.4.2. Market restraint analysis3.4.2.1. High cost and availability of an open-source software3.5. 3D CAD Software Market - Key Competitor Analysis, 20203.6. 3D CAD Software Market PESTEL Analysis3.7. 3D CAD Software Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 4. 3D CAD Software Deployment Outlook4.1. Cloud4.2. On-premise Chapter 5. 3D CAD Software Application Outlook5.1. AEC5.2. Manufacturing5.3. Automotive5.4. Healthcare5.5. Media & Entertainment Chapter 6. 3D CAD Software Regional Outlook6.1. 3D CAD Software market by deployment, 2016 - 20286.2. 3D CAD Software market by application, 2016 - 2028 Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Bricsys NV

Beijing generous Digital Technology Co., Ltd (CAXA)

generous Digital Technology Co., Ltd (CAXA) Dassault Systemes

Graphisoft

Hexagon AB

Oracle

PTC

Schott Systeme GmbH

Siemens

Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corporation.

ZWSOFT CO., LTD.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnhlgw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-cad-software-market-report-2021-2028---continuous-advancements-in-3d-technology-and-adoption-in-the-automotive-sector-301354985.html

SOURCE Research and Markets