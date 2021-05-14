Global $38.28 Bn Digital Signage Markets, 2021-2028: Increasing Demand For Customized Digital Signage Solutions Across Healthcare And Public Transportation Sectors

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Screen Type, by Component, by Technology, by Location, by Content Category, by Screen Size, by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital signage market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.23 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028 owing to increasing demand from the end-use industries, which prominently include retail and healthcare.

The creation and distribution of content with digital signage are effective promotional strategies for enterprises, as they can reach out to a larger audience base. This is anticipated to spur the adoption of digitized marketing via signage across the corporate and hospitality sectors.Digital screens equipped with 4K technology have high demand as they offer enhanced displays. Thus, the demand for advertising content with better sharpness and enhanced quality is fueling product adoption. Moreover, the incorporation of LED-backlit panels has led to additional energy savings at a considerable level. Thus, the reduction in energy consumption due to the adoption of advanced technologies is luring enterprises to opt for digital signage.The software providers are focusing on the new entrants of the industry by providing design solutions that are compatible with the Android operating systems. The emergence of IoT, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud computing, is expected to enable the collection of vital operational and marketing data. Digital signage helps companies decrease their long-term operational costs by reducing the use of paper for advertising and frequent damages and changes that are associated with traditional marketing activities. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period owing to the factors, such as demand for a better viewing experience, the growing transportation sector, and decreasing prices of display panels. However, North America is estimated to account for the largest revenue share by 2028 on account of the high product demand across various application sectors due to technological advancements and the modern customer base in the region. Digital Signage Market Report Highlights

LED digital signage dominated the global market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the high-quality displays offered by LEDs.

The retail segment led the global market with a revenue share of over 20% in 2020. However, the transportation segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The healthcare sector has significant growth potential as hospitals have been increasingly incorporating digital signage for numerous purposes, such as sharing important registration information and conveying wellness tips.

The transparent LED screen type segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the energy-efficient performance of these products and emerging touchscreen displays with multi-touch technology.

The hardware component segment, which includes 8K and 4K -UHD displays, is projected to dominate the global market, in terms of revenue share as well as growth rate over the forecast period.

and -UHD displays, is projected to dominate the global market, in terms of revenue share as well as growth rate over the forecast period. The out-store segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising product demand for out-store applications.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Summary2.1.1 Upcoming Trends in Digital Signage Industry Across Verticals2.2 Digital Signage Market - Market Outlook2.3 Digital Signage Market - Segmental Outlook Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Digital Signage Market Revenue and Volume Growth and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Units)3.2 Digital Signage Market Trends3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Signage Market3.4 Digital Signage Market Dynamics3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis3.4.1.1 Increasing demand for customized digital signage solutions across different sectors, especially healthcare and public transportation sectors3.4.1.2 Rising demand for 4K embedded displays3.4.2 Market restraint analysis3.4.2.1 High initial investments and ambiguous returns hinder growth rate3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis3.4.3.1 Advancement in the digital signage technology solution3.4.4 Market challenge analysis3.4.4.1 Developing effective digital signage content creation3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping3.6 Digital Signage - Value Chain Analysis3.7 Digital Signage Market Analysis - Porter's3.8 Digital Signage Market Analysis - PEST3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.9.1 partnerships and collaborations3.9.2 Product development Chapter 4 Digital Signage Market: Screen Type Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1 Screen Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20284.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecast and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:4.2.1 Video walls4.2.2 Video screens4.2.3 Transparent LED screens4.2.4 Digital posters4.2.5 Kiosks Chapter 5 Digital Signage Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20285.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:5.2.1 Hardware5.2.2 Software5.2.3 Service Chapter 6 Digital Signage Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20286.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:6.2.1 LCD6.2.2 LED6.2.3 Projection Chapter 7 Digital Signage Market: Location Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1 Location Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20287.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:7.2.1 In-store7.2.2 Out-store Chapter 8 Digital Signage Market: Content Category Estimates & Trend Analysis8.1 Content Category Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20288.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:8.2.1 Broadcast8.2.1.1 News8.2.1.2 Weather8.2.1.3 Sports8.2.1.4 Others8.2.2 Non-broadcast Chapter 9 Digital Signage Market: Screen Size Estimates & Trend Analysis9.1 Screen Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20289.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:9.2.1 Below 32 Inches9.2.2 32 to 52 Inches9.2.3 More than 52 Inches Chapter 10 Application Estimates & Trend Analysis10.1 Digital Signage Market: Application Movement Analysis10.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:10.2.1 Retail10.2.2 Hospitality10.2.3 Entertainment10.2.4 Stadiums & Playgrounds10.2.5 Corporate10.2.6 Banking10.2.7 Healthcare10.2.8 Education10.2.9 Transportation Chapter 11 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis11.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 202811.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis12.1 Operations, Developments & Service Analysis, By Key Market Participants12.1.1 Retail12.1.1.1 Types of locations12.1.1.2 Use cases12.1.2 Hospitality12.1.3 Entertainment12.1.4 Stadiums and playgrounds12.1.5 Corporate12.1.6 Banking12.1.7 Healthcare12.1.8 Education12.1.9 Transportation 12.1.10 Operations and service analysis12.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)12.3 Vendor Landscape12.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 202012.3.2 SAMSUNG12.3.3 LG Electronics12.3.4 NEC Display Solutions12.3.5 Panasonic Corporation12.3.6 Microsoft Corporation12.4 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants12.5 Company Analysis Tools Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5twe3

