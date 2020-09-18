Global $36.3 Billion Physical And Digital Asset Tracking Market To 2025
Report Findings:
- Real-time Location Systems growth of nearly 20% CAGR through 2025
- Global asset tracking market will reach $36.3B by 2025, growing at 15% CAGR
- Blockchain will become an important part of asset tracking software and services
- Asset tracking solutions becoming increasingly viable for sub- $1,000 book value assets
- Global asset tracking market for AI-embedded devices to grow at roughly 30% through 2025
- IoT supported asset tracking market will account for 95% of all enterprise and industrial solutions
- There is anticipated to be continued vendor consolidation in the asset tracking market through 2025
- Leading companies will combine asset tracking and connected-device security as combined solutions
This research evaluates asset tracking technologies, solutions, and ecosystems including major players. It assesses the impacts of various use case specific considerations in terms of asset technology and solution selection. It also analyzes the market outlook for asset tracking globally, regionally, and by major country in each region.The asset tracking market has witnessed substantial economies of scale improvements in recent years due to inexpensive connectivity and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications equipment and services. The advent of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions leveraging M2M and other supporting technologies enables anytime, anywhere, any type of asset tracking. In addition, advancements in miniaturization and communications have made lower value asset tracking more practical, expanding the range of potential industries and asset types.Integration and operation of blockchain technology will redefine how various industries operate, dramatically improving efficiencies, and reduce the cost of doing business. One important example is IoT, which is a very promising area as we anticipate that the use of blockchain in IoT networks/systems will be one of the key means for authenticating and authorizing transactions.Satellite communications and applications are clear. Satellites provide coverage in areas where terrestrial wireless cannot. In fact, land-based wireless only covers roughly 10% of the globe. Certain verticals, such as the maritime industry, require global coverage.The asset management industry requires satellite systems for coverage in support of fleet tracking, supply chain management, and general asset tracking needs. The IoT solutions leveraging machine to machine communications and other supporting technologies enables anytime, anywhere, any type of asset tracking. Satellites provide seamless M2M communications for the asset tracking market.This research also assesses the satellite services market for communications and specific solutions by segment (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government customers) as well as by industry vertical. It includes coverage of Internet access, asset tracking, surveillance, and IoT applications. It provides analysis by satellite type (LEO, MEO, and GEO) and by consumer versus business with segmentation by business type.This research also evaluates the technology, leading companies, and solutions in the evolving blockchain ecosystem. It also evaluates current and anticipated use cases for blockchain and assesses the market potential globally, regionally, and segmented by deployment type and industry vertical. Target Audience:
- M2M and IoT ecosystem
- Tracking services companies
- Communication service providers
- Media and entertainment companies
- Satellite infrastructure and services ecosystem
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vtron
