Global $355 Million Reverse Vending Machine (Refillable, Non-Refillable, Multifunction) Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Increased Focus On Environment Protection

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- he "Global Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) Market - Analysis by Type (Refillable, Non-Refillable, Multifunction), End User, by Region, by Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Reverse Vending Machine Market was valued at USD 355.32 Million in the year 2020.

Reverse Vending Machine market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on reducing landfills, increased recycling rates applications and lower down greenhouse emission.

With increased focus on environment protection, the reverse vending machine market is likely to witness strong growth in coming years. Further, increasing demand for the recycling projects expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period.Businesses and governments across the world are looking for the best way of reusing plastic water bottles, with the deposit return scheme already making an impact in about 20 countries. Additionally, with alarming growth in plastic pollution worldwide, and particular concern over waste from single-use beverage containers, the recycling space is driving forward new innovations to make returning bottles and cans more motivating and efficient. Europe region holds the major Reverse Vending Machine market share. Innovation and development of resource recycling projects has led to the increasing demand for reverse vending machine. With increased focus on environment protection, the reverse vending machine market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.On the basis of End User, Supermarkets are the major end users of reverse vending machine. During the recent time, use of Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) is increasing day by day. Reverse Vending Machine gains popularity in those country where recycling laws or legislation is required.On the basis of type, Non-refillable machine types are prominent segment accounting for majority of the global market share. The growth of the market is attributed to an increase in demand for convenience products, rising threats to the environment from non-decomposable waste bottles, and rising inclination of people towards a healthy lifestyle.Resource Recycling is keeping track of how the novel coronavirus is affecting the business of materials recovery and processing. The global pandemic sent a shockwave through the plastic recycling industry and the impact of lockdown, industry closures and sudden shifts in product demand can be felt in every part of the recycling chain. Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Reverse Vending Machine Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Reverse Vending Machine Market by Type: Refillable Type, Non-Refillable Type, Multifunction Type.

The report analyses the Reverse Vending Machine Market by End User: Supermarkets, Community, Utilities.

The Global Reverse Vending Machine Market has been analysed By Region and By Country ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Germany , Denmark , Norway , China , Japan , Singapore ).

, , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT PESTEL and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by End user. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include TOMRA, Diebold Nixdorf , Envipco Holding, RVM Systems, Averda, Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd, UNISAN Limited

, Envipco Holding, RVM Systems, Averda, Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd, UNISAN Limited The report presents the analysis of Reverse Vending Machine market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Target Audience

Reverse Vending Machine Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Reverse Vending Machine Market: Product Overview 4. Global Reverse Vending Machine Market: An Analysis4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-20204.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-20264.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Reverse Vending Machine Market4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook 5. Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)5.1 Global Reverse Vending Machine Market: Segment Analysis5.2 Competitive Scenario of Reverse Vending Machine Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)5.3 By Refillable Type- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.4 By Non-Refillable Type- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.5 By Multifunction Type- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 6. Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Segmentation, By End Users (Value)6.1 Global Reverse Vending Machine Market: Segment Analysis6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Reverse Vending Machine Market: By End Users (2020 & 2026)6.3 By Supermarkets- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)6.4 By Community- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)6.5 By Utilities- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 7. Global Reverse Vending Machine Market: Regional Analysis7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Reverse Vending Machine Market: By Region (2020 & 2026) 8. Americas Reverse Vending Machine Market: An Analysis 9. Europe Reverse Vending Machine Market: An Analysis 10. Asia Pacific Reverse Vending Machine Market: An Analysis 11. Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Dynamics11.1 Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Drivers11.2 Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Restraints11.3 Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Trends 12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis12.1 Market Attractiveness12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Reverse Vending Machine Market - By Type (Year 2026)12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Reverse Vending Machine Market - By End User (Year 2026)12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Reverse Vending Machine Market - By Region (Year 2026) 13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Share of global leading companies13.2 PESTEL Analysis- Global Reverse Vending Machine Market13.3 SWOT Analysis- Global Reverse Vending Machine Market13.4 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Reverse Vending Machine Market 14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)14.1 TOMRA14.2 Diebold Nixdorf14.3 Envipco Holding N.V14.4 RVM Systems14.5 AVERDA14.6 Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd.14.7 UNISAN Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhu390

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-355-million-reverse-vending-machine-refillable-non-refillable-multifunction-markets-2016-2020--2021-2026---increased-focus-on-environment-protection-301293589.html

SOURCE Research and Markets