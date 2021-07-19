Global $35 Billion Digital Out-of-Home (OOH) Market To 2027: Eco-Friendly Designs, Sleeker Hardware & Smarter Software Proliferate DOOH Domain
Global Digital OOH Market to Reach US$35.1 Billion by the Year 2027
Global market for Digital OOH estimated at US$18.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Billboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10% CAGR to reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transit segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Digital OOH market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Digital OOH market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Street Furniture Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020
In the global Street Furniture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Global Outdoor Advertising Competitor Revenues in US$ Billion
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Adams Outdoor Advertising ( USA)
- AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd ( China)
- APG - SGA SA ( Switzerland)
- Bell Media ( Canada)
- Broadsign International LLC ( Canada)
- Ayuda Media Systems ( Canada)
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. ( USA)
- Daktronics, Inc. ( USA)
- Global (UK)
- JCDecaux Group ( France)
- Lamar Advertising Company ( USA)
- oOh!media Limited ( Australia)
- Outfront Media, Inc. ( USA)
- Pattison Outdoor Advertising ( Canada)
- Primedia Outdoor ( South Africa)
- Stroer SE & Co. KGaA ( Germany)
- Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising Creates Fertile Environment for Digital OOH
- A Note on Evolution of Outdoor Advertising
- Leading Advertisers in OOH Spending Globally
- Digital OOH Rides on the Urbanization Wave
- Urban Skyscrapers with Building Wrap Screens Drive Adoption
- Increased Vehicular Traffic in Urban Territories Augurs Well
- Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Drive Next Wave of Growth in DOOH
- Airports: Niche Segment
- Smart Airports to Widen Airport DOOH
- Programmatic Approach Steps In to Instigate Broad-based Opportunities for Digital OOH
- Fragmented In-Home Advertising Extends Opportunities
- Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum
- Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to Digital OOH
- AI and Data Analytics Come to the Fore to Enhance DOOH Capabilities
- Smartboards Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads
- Gesture Technology Proliferates the DOOH Vertical
- The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen Glad-vertising
- Eco-Friendly Designs, Sleeker Hardware & Smarter Software Proliferate DOOH Domain
- Issues & Challenges
- Lack of Measurement: A Key Impediment
- Unconventional Pricing Models
- Issues with Targeting & Attribution
- Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels
- Municipal Contracts: Inducing Uncertainty into Business
- Unfavorable Regulations for Outdoor Advertising
- Competition from Established & Emerging Forms of Advertising: A Challenge to Reckon With
- The United States: Major Market for Digital OOH
- Prominent Market Drivers
- Digital Billboards Continue to Grow in Prominence
- Technology Developments Sharpen Growth in Digital Billboards Vertical
- Banking & Financial Services Firms Rely on DOOH
- Tough Regulatory Stance: Major Challenge
- Advertising Market Data
- Digital Format Challenges Static Billboard Advertising
- Regulatory Issues
- Advertising Market Overview
- Outdoor Spending Still Insignificant
- Advertising Market Data
- Digitization Wave Sets In
- Mall Advertising: Picking Pace
- SMEs Move to Advertise on Premium Billboards
- Advertising Market Data
- Outdoor Advertising in Africa: A Review
- Nigeria: Outdoor Advertising Market on the Rise
- Kenya: Opposition to Outdoor Advertising
