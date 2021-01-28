Global $33 Billion Fleet Management Markets To 2025: Growing Adoption Of Cloud Computing And Big Data Analytics Solutions For Streamlining Fleet Management Operations

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fleet Management Market (2020-2025) by Solutions, Services, Fleet Type, Deployment, Communication Technology, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fleet Management Market is estimated to be USD 18.8 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 33.1 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12%.Fleet management technologies are widely used in managing land, marine, and aviation automotive fleets in location tracking, fuel efficiency, predictive maintenance, and monitoring. The fleet management solution market is characterized by high fragmentation, low levels of product differentiation, rising presence of original equipment manufacturers, and reducing hardware and connectivity costs. It helps the businesses take proactive action towards maintaining their vehicles, reducing the repair & maintenance costs, and minimizing the vehicle downtime. It also reduces fuel & overall running costs, enhanced safety, and optimized the fleet operations with real-time fleet tracking and monitoring. Fleet management also enables the organizations to keep track and maintain their vehicles cost-effectively and more efficiently.COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted growth. Due to the pandemic, there is a reduction in commercial traffic, which has impacted every sector across the globe, including industrial, retail, commercial, and warehouses. The most impacted sector in the commercial fleet segment is local passenger transportation, which includes railways, buses, taxis, etc. Other issues faced by this sector include lack of transparency and standardization in safety and data integrity, which could also restrain the market growth. Segments CoveredBy Solutions, Operations Management is expected to grow significantly in the fleet management market over the forecast period. A large number of enterprises want to manage end-to-end logistics functions, including customer order management. This solution helps the enterprises know their real-time access to operational flows and activities and consolidates the overall fleet management processes, including vehicle & asset tracking. Hence, the suitable fleet selection is enabling the growth of this segment.By Services, the Professional Services segment is expected to have a larger share in the Fleet Management Market. Professional service providers examine and study the fleet operations of logistics companies and provide comprehensive business constraints along with major insights that help these companies to make maximum utilization of all the available resources. Fleet management solutions also help these companies to make the most of their technological investments.By Fleet Type, Commercial Fleets are witnessing a growth in Fleet Management Market during the forecast period. Manufacturing, transportation & logistics industries are highly dependent on the supply chain of raw material and on-time delivery of products. Thus, it is necessary to maintain proper tracking and material scheduling and maintain the fleet timings. To cater to such requirements, industries are adopting solutions that help them keep track of the fleet location. Commercial fleets are witnessing high adoption of the software, which will lead to the growth of the fleet management market in the coming years.By Deployment, Cloud Segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based fleet management provides hassle-free integration and involves low cost. The use of cloud-based fleet management solutions with the advent of 5G technology helps in expanding the fleet monitoring capabilities in terms of increasing fleet assets. Certain Government initiatives such as the installation of Intelligent Transport Systems, telematics, and ELDs have also attributed to the growth of this market.By Communication Technology, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is projected to hold the largest market share in the Fleet Management Market due to the technological advancements related to vehicle fleet systems. Rapid urbanization in developing economies, benefits & quick access of GNSS, and Government initiatives to strengthen the satellite navigation systems are some of the factors that boost the rising adoption of GNSS in the Fleet Management Market.By Industry, the Automotive sector dominated the fleet management market during the forecast period. Fleet Management in this sector minimizes the risks associated with vehicle investment, improves efficiency, productivity, and cost of transportation & staff. Rising industrialization is creating a huge demand for a large number of high capacity vehicles for transport and shipment of goods and services. This reflects an exponential growth in the Fleet Management Market through the forecast period.By Geography, North America is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the large presence of commercial fleets. With the ongoing ELD mandate, this region is expected to dominate the market as it has witnessed a substantial increase in the number of warehousing operations driven by fleet management solutions. The other factor that led to the growth of the fleet management market is the growing number of automotive OEMs in the region who are investing in telematics innovations, hence boosting the revenue in commercial vehicles. Market Dynamics Drivers

Need for Operational Competency in Fleet Management

Compulsion of Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Implementation

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics Solutions for Streamlining Fleet Management Operations

Mandatory Government Regulations

Restraints

The Rising Risk of Security in Software

The Volatility of Fuel Costs

Opportunities

Introduction of Autonomous Fleets to Provide Multiple Partnership Opportunities

The growing Vehicle Replacement Market

Harnessing Telematics Data for Making Informed Business Decisions

Challenges

Increasing Cyber Threats and Data Breaches Incidents

Lack of Awareness among Smaller Fleet Owners

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Description 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5. Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6. Global Fleet Management Market, By Solutions6.1 Introduction6.2 Operations Management6.2.1 Fleet Tracking and Geofencing6.2.2 Routing and Scheduling6.3 Performance Management6.3.1 Driver Management6.3.2 Fuel Management6.4 Fleet Analytics and Reporting6.5 Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics6.6 Others (Crash management and toll management) 7. Global Fleet Management Market, By Services7.1 Introduction7.2 Professional Services7.2.1 Consulting7.2.2 Implementation7.2.3 Support and Maintenance7.3 Managed Services 8. Global Fleet Management Market, By Fleet Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Commercial Fleets 8.2.1 Light Commercial Vehicles8.2.2 Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles8.3 Passenger Cars 8.3.1 Internal Combustion Engine8.3.2 Electric Vehicles 9. Global Fleet Management Market, By Deployment9.1 Introduction9.2 Cloud9.3 On-Premises 10. Global Fleet Management Market, By Communication Technology10.1 Introduction10.2 GNSS (Satellite)10.3 Cellular System 11. Global Fleet Management Market, By Industry11.1 Introduction11.2 Automotive11.3 Transportation & Logistics11.4 Retail11.5 Government11.6 Others (Manufacturing, Construction, and Energy) 12. Global Fleet Management Market, By Geography12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.2.1 US12.2.2 Canada12.2.3 Mexico12.3 South America12.3.1 Brazil12.3.2 Argentina12.4 Europe12.4.1 UK12.4.2 France12.4.3 Germany12.4.4 Italy12.4.5 Spain12.4.6 Rest of Europe12.5 Asia-Pacific12.5.1 China12.5.2 Japan12.5.3 India12.5.4 Indonesia12.5.5 Malaysia12.5.6 South Korea12.5.7 Australia12.5.8 Russia12.5.9 Rest of APAC12.6 Rest of the World12.6.1 Qatar12.6.2 Saudi Arabia12.6.3 South Africa12.6.4 United Arab Emirates12.6.5 Latin America 13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Quadrant13.2 Market Share Analysis13.3 Competitive Scenario13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements13.3.4 Investments & Fundings 14. Company Profiles14.1 Fleetmatics Group PLC14.2 Teletrac Navman US Ltd.14.3 Inseego Corporation14.4 ARI Fleet Management Co.14.5 Webfleet Solutions B.V.14.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.14.7 TomTom N.V.14.8 Omnitracs LLC14.9 Wheels, Inc.14.10 GoFleet Corporation14.11 Spireon, Inc.14.12 Trimble Inc.14.13 Geotab Inc.14.14 Masternaut Limited14.15 Automile Inc.14.16 Azuga Inc.14.17 Chevin Fleet Solutions14.18 Donlen Corporation 14.19 Verizon Connect 14.20 FleetrootFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wq0zj

