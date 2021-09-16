Global $314 Billion Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market To 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market (2021-2026) by services, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market (2021-2026) by services, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market is estimated to be USD 209.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 314.8 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5 %. Market DynamicsKey factors, such as the growing number of new molecular entities have led to a demand for high-end technical expertise. Also, at given times, to expedite the drug manufacturing process, pharma companies are depending on CDMOs for their niche technical expertise to get the product in the market.

In addition to it, companies are equally focusing on reducing the capital expenditure involved in manufacturing processes. These factors are prominently driving the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market.However, the serialization issues along with the infringement issues related to intellectual property are likely to restrain the market growth. Market Segmentation

The Global Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market is segmented further based on services and Geography.

By Services, the market is classified as contract development and contract manufacturing. Amongst the two, the contract manufacturing segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Moderna, Inc and Recipharm AB, a CDMO have drafted an agreement to support the formulation and fill-finish a part of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine supply outside the U.S. - 30th December 2020

Siegfried has acquired two pharmaceutical manufacturing sites from Novartis based out of Spain . This is in view towards creating a center of excellence for the sites' current technology portfolio in the Barcelona region. - 29th September 2020

Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are

AbbVie Inc.

Almac Group Ltd.

Baxter International, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Catalent Inc.

Covance Inc.

Cambrex Corp. (Permira Funds)

Hisun Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jabil Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

IQVIA Holdings Inc

Flex

Lonza Group Ltd.

Mikart LLC (Nautic Partners)

Pfizer Inc.

Probiogen AG (Minapharm Pharmaceuticals)

Recipharm AB

Siegfried Holding AG

Sanmina Corp.

Stason Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Need of a high-level expertise to expedite drug manufacturing process4.2.1.2 Focus of the pharmaceutical companies towards reducing their operational expenses 4.2.1.3 Increasing complexity with the development of new molecular entities4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Serialization issues faced by healthcare organizations4.2.2.2 Issues related to infringement of Intellectual Property (IP) rights4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Rise in the drug approvals cases4.2.3.2 Technological Advancements4.2.3.3 Increasing collaborations and investments by CDMOs4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Compliance issues while outsourcing4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market, By Service6.1 Introduction6.2 Contract Development6.2.1 Preclinical6.2.1.1 Bioanalysis and DMPK studies6.2.1.2 Toxicology Testing6.2.1.3 Other Preclinical Services6.2.2 Clinical6.2.2.1 Phase I6.2.2.2 Phase II6.2.2.3 Phase III6.2.2.4 Phase IV6.2.3 Laboratory Services6.2.3.1 Bioanalytical Services6.2.3.2 Analytical Services6.3 Contract Manufacturing6.3.1 API/Bulk Drugs6.3.2 Finished Dose Formulations6.3.3 Medical Device6.3.3.1 Class I6.3.3.2 Class II6.3.3.3 Class III 7 Global Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market, By Solution Type7.1 Introduction 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Competitive Quadrant8.2 Market Share Analysis8.3 Competitive Scenario8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions8.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships8.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements8.3.4 Investments & Fundings 9 Company Profiles 10 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvr297

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-314-billion-healthcare-contract-development--manufacturing-organization-cdmo-market-to-2026-301378678.html

SOURCE Research and Markets