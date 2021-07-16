Global $300 Billion Operating Systems Market To 2025 With Long-term Forecast To 2030

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Operating Systems Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global operating systems market is expected to grow from $185.23 billion in 2020 to $191.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.

Major players in the operating systems market are Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Linux, Canonical Ltd., Debian, IBM Corporation, Linux Mint Ltd., Manjaro Linux, and SUSE. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $300.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.The operating systems market consists of sales of operating systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide operating systems, which are software programs enabling computer hardware to communicate and operate with the computer software. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.Increasing use of pirated versions of operating systems is projected to limit the growth of the operating systems market. Software piracy is a major concern that is impacting the revenues of software companies for decades. BSA, The Software Alliance reported unlicensed software is being used at alarming rates worldwide, accounted for 37% of software installed on personal computers in 2018. The operating systems market covered in this report is segmented by the operating system into windows, mac OS, Linux, others, by distribution channel into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C).In July 2019, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), a USA-based technology and consulting company acquired Red Hat, Inc. for an amount of $34 billion. Through this acquisition, IBM has acquired open-source technologies like Linux, Kubernetes, Ansible, Java, Ceph. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Red Hat, Inc. together planned to accelerate innovation by offering a next-generation hybrid multi-cloud platform. Red Hat Inc is a USA-based software company that offers open-source software products to enterprises. The rise in demand for computer systems contributed to the growth of the operating systems market. The surge in demand for computers is generating a higher requirement for operating systems to perform tasks like memory management, file management, process management, handling input and output functions, and to control hardware such as printers and disk drivers.

According to Gartner's statistics published in January 2020, worldwide personal computer shipments were around 70.6 million in 2019, which recorded an increase of 2.3% than in 2018. Moreover, worldwide computer systems ships totaled 261.2 million units in 2019, a 0.6% increase from 2018. Therefore, the increase in demand for computer systems contributed to the operating systems market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Operating Systems Market Characteristics 3. Operating Systems Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Operating Systems 5. Operating Systems Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Operating Systems Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Operating Systems Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Operating Systems Market Segmentation6.1. Global Operating Systems Market, Segmentation by Operating System, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Windows

Mac Os

Linux

Others

6.2. Global Operating Systems Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

6.3. Global Operating Systems Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Windows

Linux

Android

iOS

macOS

Others

6.4. Global Operating Systems Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Computer

Mobile

7. Operating Systems Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Operating Systems Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Operating Systems Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Linux

Canonical Ltd.

Debian

IBM Corporation

Linux Mint Ltd.

Manjaro Linux

SUSE

