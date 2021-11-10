Global $30 Bn Agriculture Drones And Robots Markets, 2020-2021 & 2026 - Opportunities In Rising Technological Advancements In The Asia Agriculture Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Drones and Robots Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, Supply Chain, and Country-Wise Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global agriculture drones and robots market is expected to reach $30.08 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The primary drivers for the market growth include increasing automation in the agriculture industry and the shortage of manual labor in the sector.

Several countries are taking initiatives to bring automation and sustainability in the agriculture sector to enhance profitability and bring efficiency in farming applications. For instance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) invested $21.7 million in April 2021 in several key programs to help agricultural producers manage the impacts of climate change on their lands and production.

The funding aims to bring innovation in agriculture technologies, triggering the demand for agriculture drones and robots in the country.

Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market

Evolution in agriculture technology began over 10,000 years ago when farmers started using simple hand tools that gradually evolved into mechanical equipment used today. For instance, tractors have replaced horse ox and, to some extent, human labor as well for off-field operations.

However, the implementation of tractors is not flexible due to certain limitations, and hence the adoption of other automated equipment is increasingly being adopted in the agriculture industry. However, the agriculture industry is currently transitioning from low technical mechanization to high-tech mechanization.

High tech mechanization aims to use sensors and other automated fusions as it uses software-based AI. The technology makes use of technologies such as drones and robots to bring efficiency to farming operations.

Market Segmentation

Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market by Robot Type

Milking robots are automated milking systems that are used in dairy farms to provide more efficiency to the farmers. These robots are used in multiple operations such as feeding, milking, and sweeping bunks of cows. These robots have a high demand in countries like the Netherlands, where farmers seek to increase the profitability of farms with a smaller number of laborers.

Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market by Robot Application

Dairy farm automation is highly increasing across the globe due to rising concerns for animal welfare among farmers. By using agriculture robots in dairy farms, farmers can easily track the feeding patterns of cattle and their behavior which can further help in giving them proper treatments in case of sickness.

Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market by Region

Europe is the largest market for agriculture drones and robots due to high technological advancement in the region and the lack of manual labor in the region. Furthermore, several government initiatives exist to promote the adoption of agricultural robots in the region, such as the Robs4Crops project introduced in June 2021 by the European Union (EU).

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

AeroVironment, Inc., AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., BouMatic, DJI, Delair, Dairymaster, DeLaval, Deere & Company, GEA Farm Technologies, PrecisionHawk, Harvest Automation, Lely, Microdrones, Trimble

The companies profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market) and mid-segment players (holding 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the agriculture drones and robots market.

Key questions answered in the Report

What are the current trends in the global agriculture drones and robots market?

How is the global agriculture industry impacted by the introduction of agriculture drones and robots?

What is the growth prospect of agriculture drones and robots in Asian countries?

How is the agriculture automation trend expected to drive the future of the global agriculture industry?

Which robot type is expected to lead the agriculture drones and robots market by 2026?

What was the market value of the leading segments of the market in 2020, and how is the market for each segment estimated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2026?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this competitive market?

What are the key growth regions in the agriculture drones and robots market?

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Automation in Agriculture

Escalating Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies

Increasing Demand for Food and Agriculture Supply

Market Challenges

High Initial Investment and Cost

Lack of Technological Awareness in Farmers

Market Opportunities

Rising Indoor Farming Activities

Rising Technological Advancements in the Asia Agriculture Industry

Key Companies Profiled

AeroVironment, Inc.

AGCO Corporation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

BouMatic

DJI

Delair

Dairymaster

DeLaval

Deere & Company

GEA Farm Technologies

PrecisionHawk

Harvest Automation

Lely

Microdrones

Trimble

