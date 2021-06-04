Global $30 Billion Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market To 2028: Market Opportunities In Automated Procedures To Produce Cell Therapies

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Cell Type, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell therapy bioprocessing market is expected to reach US$ 30,052.61 million in 2028 from US$ 11,192.50 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.14% from 2020 to 2028.

Cell therapy bioprocessing is a subfield of bioprocess engineering that bridges cell therapy and bioprocessing (i.e., biopharmaceutical manufacturing). Cell therapy is one of the fastest-growing areas of the life sciences. It entails delivering entire living cells to a patient to treat chronic and rare diseases.Cell and gene therapy is still in an early stage of development in the biotechnology sector. Despite of being niche domain of the biotechnology sector, cell and gene therapy have paved the investments by the contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO)/contract manufacturing organizations (CMO).

Companies are investing to enhance their manufacturing capabilities and offer world-class therapies to treat chronic conditions. Companies are adopting inorganic and organic strategies such as acquisitions and expansion to broaden their cell and gene therapy segment.Recently, there have been a few instances of companies investing a huge amount to enter in the cell and gene therapy segment. For instance, in February 2020, Catalent, Inc. and MaSTherCell Global, Inc. have signed an agreement, in which Catalent, Inc. has agreed to acquire MaSTherCell Global, Inc. for an amount of US$ 135 million. It is stated that Catalent, Inc. is in a good state to merge with MaSTherCell Global, Inc.'s capabilities and R&D resources to build its own development and commercial manufacturing facilities.Similarly, in February 2021, Rentschler Biopharma, a German-based CDMO has expanded its manufacturing capabilities at Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Catapult in the UK. Rentschler Biopharma is looking forward to entering the regenerative medicine segment and initiate the production of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector for cell and gene therapies. Rentschler Biopharma is likely to invest an undisclosed amount over the five years and will share its expertise and capabilities with CGT Catapult.Such instances of investments are expected to boost the sector and enhance the cell therapy bioprocessing in the coming future. Additionally, in the last few years, there has been significant investments done by the biopharmaceutical companies in the cell and gene therapy segment.

According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), investments in the cell and gene therapy has doubled in 2020 compared to 2019 and considerably higher than 2018. Companies across the world have invested US$ 19.9 billion in 2020, whereas the investments were accounted for US$ 13.5 billion in 2018 and US$ 9.8 billion in 2019. Thus, owing to the heavy investments, the market is expected to be flourishing in the coming years. Report Highlights

The Bioreactor segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the genome editing technology segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% in the market during the forecast period.

The stem cell segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% in the market during the forecast period.

The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the orthopedic segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 14.3% in the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market- Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Investments for Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing5.1.2 Growing Approvals for Cell Therapies5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Challenges Associated with Cell Therapy Bioprocessing5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Automated Procedures to Produce Cell Therapies5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Digital Biomanufacturing5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market- Global Analysis6.1 Global Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Analysis - By Technology7.1 Overview7.2 Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Revenue Share, by Technology (2020 and 2028)7.3 Bioreactor7.4 Lyophilization7.5 Electrospinning7.6 Controlflow Centrifugation7.7 Ultrasonic Lysis7.8 Genome Editing Technology7.9 Cell Immortalization Technology7.10 Viral Vector Technology 8. Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Analysis - By Cell Type8.1 Overview8.2 Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Revenue Share, by Cell Type (2020 and 2028)8.3 Stem Cell8.4 Immune Cell8.5 Human Embryonic Stem Cell8.6 Pluripotent Stem Cell8.7 Hematopoietic Stem Cell 9. Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Analysis - By Indication9.1 Overview9.2 Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Revenue Share, by Indication (2020 and 2028)9.3 Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)9.4 Oncology9.5 Wound Healing9.6 Orthopedic 10. Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market- By End User10.1 Overview10.2 Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Revenue Share, by End User (2020 and 2028)10.3 Hospitals and Clinics10.4 Diagnostic Centres10.5 Regenerative Medicine Centres10.6 Academic and Research Institute 11. Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market - Geographical Analysis Company Profiles

Fresenius Kabi AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Sartorius AG

MERCK KGaA

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Corning Incorporated

Cytiva

Lonza

Repligen

Catalent Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e1ig4d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-30-billion-cell-therapy-bioprocessing-market-to-2028-market-opportunities-in-automated-procedures-to-produce-cell-therapies-301305969.html

SOURCE Research and Markets