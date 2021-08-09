Global $3.7 Billion Empty Capsules Markets To 2026 - Growing Adoption Of Capsule Formulations & Advancements In Capsule Delivery Technologies

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Empty Capsules Market by Type (Gelatin (Porcine, Bovine), Non gelatin (HPMC, Pullulan)), Functionality (Delayed release), Application (Antibiotics, Dietary Supplements, Anti- Inflammatory), End User (Pharma, Nutraceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global empty capsules market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The overall growth of the empty capsules market is largely driven by the growing adoption of capsule formulations among the growing geriatric population, the growth of the pharmaceutical market, increasing R&D activities & clinical trial studies, and advancements in capsule delivery technologies.

"By type, the non - gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at a faster pace"

Based on type, the empty capsules market is categorized into gelatin capsules and non - gelatin capsules. In 2020, gelatin capsules accounted for the largest share in the empty capsules market. The non - gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Growth in this segment is largely driven by the increasing demand for non - animal-based products and the advantages offered by these capsules over gelatin-based ones, including low hygroscopicity, physical stability, stability in different ranges of temperature & humidity, and low moisture content.

" Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the empty capsules market."

The presence of many global capsule manufacturers in China and India, growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, the relatively less stringent regulations in the nutraceutical industry in these regions, an increasing focus on generics, and rising healthcare awareness are expected to drive the adoption of empty capsules in the Asia Pacific.

" North America: the largest share of the empty capsules market"

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the empty capsules market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the existing presence of major capsule manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants. The growing emphasis on superior nutraceutical and cosmetic products has also increased the demand for empty capsules.

The empty capsules market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Capsugel (US), ACG Worldwide ( India), Qualicaps (US), Suheung Co. Ltd. (Korea), CapsCanada Corporation ( Canada), and others

4 Premium Insights4.1 Empty Capsules Market Overview4.2 North America: Empty Capsules Market Share, by Type & Country (2020)4.3 Empty Capsules Market Share, by Functionality (2020)4.4 Empty Capsules Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Market Drivers5.2.2 Market Restraints5.2.3 Market Opportunities5.2.4 Market Challenges5.3 Ranges/Scenarios5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Empty Capsules Market5.4.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.4.2 Impact on the Empty Capsules Market5.4.3 Impact of Drivers During the COVID-19 Pandemic5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Customers5.5.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Empty Capsules Manufacturers5.6 Pricing Analysis5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map5.8 Value Chain Analysis of the Empty Capsules Market5.9 Technological Analysis5.9.1 Empty Capsules5.10 Patent Analysis5.11 Trade Analysis5.12 Regulatory Landscape5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.14 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market5.15 Industry Trends

6 Empty Capsules Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Gelatin Capsules6.2.1 Porcine Gelatin6.2.2 Bovine Gelatin6.2.3 Bone Meal6.2.4 Other Gelatin Sources6.3 Non-Gelatin Capsules6.3.1 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose6.3.2 Pullulan & Starch

7 Empty Capsules Market, by Functionality7.1 Introduction7.2 Immediate-Release Capsules7.3 Sustained-Release Capsules7.4 Delayed-Release Capsules

8 Empty Capsules Market, by Therapeutic Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs8.3 Dietary Supplements8.4 Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations8.5 Antianemic Preparations8.6 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs8.7 Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs8.8 Cough & Cold Drugs8.9 Other Therapeutic Applications

9 Empty Capsules Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry9.3 Nutraceutical Industry9.4 Cosmetic Industry9.5 Research Laboratories

10 Empty Capsules Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 France10.3.4 Italy10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 RoE10.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.2 China10.4.3 India10.4.4 Roapac10.5 Latin America10.6 Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Market Players11.3 Revenue Analysis11.4 Market Share Analysis11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.5.1 Stars11.5.2 Emerging Leaders11.5.3 Pervasive Players11.5.4 Participants11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/Smes11.6.1 Progressive Companies11.6.2 Starting Blocks11.6.3 Responsive Companies11.6.4 Dynamic Companies11.7 Competitive Benchmarking11.8 Growth Strategies Adopted by Major and Emerging Players11.8.1 Empty Capsules Market: Key Deals ( January 2018 to June 2021)

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Market Players12.1.1 Capsugel (Lonza Group Ltd.)12.1.2 Acg12.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation12.1.4 Suheung12.1.5 Capscanada Corporation12.1.6 Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules12.1.7 Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule12.1.8 Health Caps India12.1.9 Snail Pharma Industry 12.1.10 Roxlor 12.1.11 Sunil Healthcare 12.1.12 Medi-Caps 12.1.13 Nectar Lifesciences 12.1.14 Natural Capsules 12.1.15 Bright Pharma Caps12.2 Others Market Players12.2.1 Erawat Pharma Limited12.2.2 Comed Chemicals12.2.3 Fortcaps Healthcare12.2.4 Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule12.2.5 Farmacapsulas12.4.6 Shree Pharma Caps12.3.7 Lfa Machines Oxford12.3.8 Shaoxing Kangke Capsule12.3.9 Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule 12.3.10 Saviour Caps

