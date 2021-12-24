Global $3.6 Bn Plastic Antioxidants Markets To 2026 With North America Accounting For $730 Million And Asia-Pacific Accounting For $1.6 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Antioxidants: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global market for plastic antioxidants is estimated to grow from $2.9 billion in 2021 to $3.6 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

The North American market for plastic antioxidants is estimated to grow from $598.6 million in 2021 to $730.1 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market for plastic antioxidants is estimated to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $1.6 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report will cover all the commercially available plastic antioxidants that are actively being utilized and consumed by key end-user industries in the plastic antioxidants market. Its scope will also include all the applications in which plastic antioxidants are used. Furthermore, the plastic antioxidants industry will also be thoroughly analyzed at the regional and country level.

Plastic polymer is a material that is widely utilized for food storage and protection due to the various advantages it offers such as low production cost, good resistance, content protection and reduced environmental impact.

However, to improve and preserve polymer qualities, additives such as antioxidants, ultraviolet (UV) stabilizers, antistatic agents, plasticizers, lubricants, thermal stabilizers, photoinitiators and others are added during the manufacturing process. There is, however, growing concern that when a plastic package encounters food, these additives could migrate into the food during the production or storage stages and affect consumer health.

To study this, a number of toxicological studies and reports on the genotoxicity of polymer additives have been conducted. As a result, when assessing the safety of food packaging materials to manage food quality, it has become critical to not only determine the concentrations of these additives in polymers but also to track their quantification and specific migration levels (SMLs).

Antioxidants, UV stabilizers, plasticizers and photoinitiators are among the many polymer additives found in plastic. Nowadays, plastic plays a significant role in society. Thus, polymer additives antioxidants, UV stabilizers and photoinitiators have received increased attention, particularly in food safety.

Antioxidants are natural and manufactured substances that can scavenge free radicals and inhibit the oxidation process. Phenolic antioxidants (AOs), often known as primary antioxidants, are very effective, non-discoloring stabilizers for oxidizable organic substrates such as plastics, synthetic fibers, elastomers and waxes. Phenolics are generally employed to safeguard the finished product by acting as free radical scavengers.

Phosphite antioxidants, also known as secondary antioxidants, function as peroxide decomposers, preserving the polymer and assuring color preservation in oxidation-prone organic polymers, particularly during processing.

Thioester antioxidants degrade and neutralize hydroperoxides produced by polymer oxidation. Thioesters are used to guard against heat aging and to preserve color. Amino antioxidants aid in the preservation of physical and surface qualities such as color, scorch and heat resistance.

Binary blends combine a primary (phenolic) antioxidant with a secondary (phosphite) antioxidant for maximum stability throughout processing and service life.

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players, including ADEKA Corp., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dover Chemical Corp., Evonik Industries, LANXESS, LyondellBasell, and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Definition of Plastic Antioxidants

Classification of Antioxidants

Primary Antioxidants

Secondary or Synthetic Antioxidants

Pricing Analysis

Technological Background and Advancements

Industry Concept

Importance of the Industry

Market Overview of the Plastic Industry

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Challenges

Trends

Chapter 4 Impact of a COVID-19 on Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants

Introduction

Impact of COVID-19 on the Packaging Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the Electrical and Electronics Industry

Chapter 5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Monomer

Polymer

Plastics Processing

Consumers

Waste Management

Chapter 6 Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants by Type

Introduction

Phenolic

Phosphite and Phosphonite

Antioxidant Blends

Others

Chapter 7 Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants by Polymer Resin

Introduction

Polyethylene

Molecular Structure and General Properties

Classifications of Polyethylene

Applications

Polypropylene

Grades Available

Applications

Polyvinyl Chloride

Additives and PVC

Advantages of PVC

Applications

Polystyrene

Uses and Advantages

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Advantages

Disadvantages

Applications

Others

Polyurethane

Chapter 8 Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants by Application

Introduction

Packaging

Advantages of Plastic Packaging

Construction

Benefits of Plastic Antioxidants

Automotive

Electric Vehicles' Influence on Polymer Consumption

Electrical and Electronics

Electrical Insulation

Heat Insulation

Household

Others

Sport and Leisure

Energy

Chapter 9 Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Market Analysis

Ranking of Top Companies Offering Antioxidants

Mergers and Acquisitions

Innovations in Plastics

Bacteria Capable of Breaking Down Plastics

Biodegradable Bioplastics for Food Packaging

Recyclable Toothpaste Tubes

Roads Made of Plastic

Tennis Shoes Made of Ocean Plastic

Plastic Recycled for Beauty Packaging

3D-Printed Plastic Braces

Shelter from Plastics

Plastics Industry Trends Predicted to Impact Manufacturers in 2022

Sustainability

Bioresins and Environmentally Friendly Plastic Additives

Plastics with Added Strength

Efficiency of 3D Printing and Production

Automation and Industry 4.0

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

3V Sigma

Adeka Corp.

Ampacet Corp.

Astra Polymers Compounding Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Clariant

Dover Chemical Corp.

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries

Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

Lanxess

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Milliken & Co.

Oxiris Chemicals S.A.

Rianlon Corp.

Rifra Masterbatches S.P.A.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Linyi Sunny Wealth Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Sk Capital Partners

Songwon

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

Wells Plastics Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9srlj

