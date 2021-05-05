Global $3.22 Billion Thermal Imaging Market For The Mobility Industry To 2025: Increasing Penetration In Machine Vision-Based Applications (Uncooled IR Sensors)

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thermal Imaging Market for the Mobility Industry 2020-2025: Analysis of Applications, Products and Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global thermal imaging market for the mobility industry is expected to reach $3.22 billion by 2025. The growth of the market can be attributed growing awareness for thermal imaging for better survelliance and need to combat accidents.

In the mobility segment, drones with thermal imagers are widely used for various activities such as search and rescue operations, firefighting, solar farm inspections, utility inspections, and much more. With respect to the vehicles used by the defense sector of various countries, thermal imaging has a major role to play in surveillance around the borders and tracking movements in restricted areas. Also, armored fighting vehicles are able to lock heat signatures which helps in planning strategic attacking strategies using this technology.

This report is a good compilation of research on more than 40 players in the thermal imaging market for mobility. It draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders of more than 20 leading companies, market experts, and vendors.

In the case of autonomous vehicles, bad lighting, dark travel, bright sun glare, and inclement weather make classification difficult. In these normal driving conditions, thermal sensors increase the ability to see in darkness, despite the mist, fog, and sunlight, and accurately identify cars, humans, animals, and other objects. In addition, thermal cameras are similarly effective in daytime driving.

The market research study offers a wide perspective of different types of thermal imagers and applications they are used for. The report also provides an analysis of the market penetration of these types in different applications and their growth opportunities across different regions as well as countries. The study focuses on the changing landscape of the thermal imaging market for mobility, owing to the significant developments made by the leading players.

Competitive Landscape

The global thermal imaging market for mobility competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence. Some strategies adopted by the camera providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations. Among all these strategies adopted, product development is the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the thermal imaging market for mobility.

