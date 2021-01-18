Global $243.49 Million Train Battery Market Outlook To 2027: Emission Regulations To Increase The Demand For Energy-Efficient Transportation Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Train Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Train Battery market accounted for $132.53 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $243.49 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Expansion of railway networks and emission regulations to increase the demand for energy-efficient transportation systems are propelling market growth. However, high capital investment and operating cost of high-speed rail network is hampering market growth. Moreover, aggressive plans for train electrification coupled with increasing privatization may provide ample opportunities for market growth.Train battery is used to supply power to the coaches when the train is at steady position or is moving slowly. This includes a DC power, which is supplied to the coaches. Previously, power to trains was supplied through diesel engines but they were not considered economical due to their high maintenance cost.Based on the application, the auxiliary battery (HVAC, doors, infotainment) segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as auxiliary battery systems provide backup to all essential train systems such as emergency lighting and ventilation systems to provide safety to the train in the absence of output failure, and train separation incidents. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growth in key countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The region is the leading producer of rolling stock across the globe and is expected to retain this position during the forecast period as it has the largest rail network, rapid urban developments, and government initiatives towards the development of energy-efficient transportationSome of the key players profiled in the Train Battery Market include AEG Power Solutions, Akasol AG, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, China Shoto, Coslight India, DMS Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Enersys, Exide Industries Ltd, First National Battery, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co KG, Hunan Fengri Power & Electric Co Ltd, LeClanche, National Railway Supply, Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH, Saft, SEC Battery, Shield Batteries Limited, Systems Sunlight and The Furukawa Battery Co Ltd. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Technology Analysis3.7 Application Analysis3.8 End User Analysis3.9 Emerging Markets3.10 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Train Battery Market, By Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Continuous Emission Monitoring System5.3 Predictive Emission Monitoring System 6 Global Train Battery Market, By Battery Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Lead Acid Battery6.3 Lithium Ion Battery6.4 Nickel Cadmium Battery 7 Global Train Battery Market, By Component7.1 Introduction7.2 Hardware7.3 Service7.4 Software 8 Global Train Battery Market, By Advance Train8.1 Introduction8.2 Autonomous Trains8.3 Fully Battery Operated Trains8.4 Hybrid Locomotives 9 Global Train Battery Market, By Rolling Stock9.1 Introduction9.2 Bullet Trains9.3 Diesel Locomotives9.4 Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs)9.5 Electric Locomotives9.6 Electric Multiple Units (EMUs)9.7 Freight Wagon9.8 High-Speed Trains9.9 Light Trains/Trams/Monorails9.10 Metros9.11 Passenger Coaches 10 Global Train Battery Market, By Technology10.1 Introduction10.2 Conventional Lead Acid Battery10.3 Fiber/PNE Ni-Cd Battery10.4 Gel Tubular Lead Acid Battery10.5 Lithium Ion Battery10.6 Pocket Plate Ni-Cd Battery10.7 Sinter/PNE Ni-Cd Battery10.8 Valve Regulated Lead Acid Battery (VRLA) 11 Global Train Battery Market, By Application11.1 Introduction11.2 Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors, Infotainment)11.3 Engine Starting11.4 Railway Signaling and Telecommunications11.5 Starter Battery11.6 Train Air Conditioning11.7 Train Lighting 12 Global Train Battery Market, By End User12.1 Introduction12.2 Chemicals Fertilizers12.3 Food Beverages12.4 Healthcare12.5 Iron and Steel12.6 Mining12.7 Oil and Gas12.8 Pharmaceuticals 13 Global Train Battery Market, By Sales Channel13.1 Introduction13.2 Distributer13.3 Direct Sales 14 Global Train Battery Market, By Geography14.1 Introduction14.2 North America14.3 Europe14.4 Asia Pacific14.5 South America14.6 Middle East & Africa 15 Key Developments15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers15.3 New Product Launch15.4 Expansions15.5 Other Key Strategies 16 Company Profiling16.1 AEG Power Solutions16.2 Akasol AG16.3 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd16.4 China Shoto16.5 Coslight India16.6 DMS Technologies16.7 East Penn Manufacturing Company16.8 Enersys16.9 Exide Industries Ltd16.10 First National Battery16.11 GS Yuasa Corporation16.12 Hitachi16.13 Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co KG16.14 Hunan Fengri Power & Electric Co Ltd16.15 LeClanche16.16 National Railway Supply16.17 Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH16.18 Saft16.19 SEC Battery16.20 Shield Batteries Limited16.21 Systems Sunlight16.22 The Furukawa Battery Co LtdFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9k1cs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-243-49-million-train-battery-market-outlook-to-2027-emission-regulations-to-increase-the-demand-for-energy-efficient-transportation-systems-301210013.html

SOURCE Research and Markets