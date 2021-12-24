Global $24.26 Bn Rheumatoid Arthritis Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers And Acquisitions And New Product Developments

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Type (NSAIDs, DMARDs, Corticosteroids, Others), Treatment, Diagnosis, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of...

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Type (NSAIDs, DMARDs, Corticosteroids, Others), Treatment, Diagnosis, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market was valued at USD 24.46 Billion in the year 2020

Globally, the market for rheumatoid arthritis is increasing rapidly and the major factors that drive the growth of rheumatoid arthritis is the increasing aging population. Furthermore, some evidence suggests that people who smoke are at an increased risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis.

DMARDs segment is expected to hold significant share in Rheumatoid Arthritis Market on the back of increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis incidences across the globe, the launch of the therapeutic agents, and the favorable reimbursement policies for the high-cost treatment products. These are the major factors propelling the growth of the market.

Americas region dominated the global Rheumatoid Arthritis market and led the industry in 2020 owing to presence of large patient base and availability of well-developed infrastructure, rising awareness regarding disease treatment, growing geriatric population, and high adoption of biopharmaceuticals for treatment.

There is also an increase in funds provided to academic research institutions and individual researchers that is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, various initiatives by international bodies, such as WHO and NIH for the prevention and treatment of chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases, Rheumatoid Arthritis and cancer are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Merck KGaA

Sanofi

Eli Lilly Company

Amgen Inc

Bristol-Mayor Squibb

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Cipla

Pfizer

Galapagos NV

Gilead Sciences

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology 1. Report scope & Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Product Outlook 4. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Sizing and Forecast4.1 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-20264.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market 5. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Segmentation - By Drug Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: By Drug Type5.1.1 NSAID (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.1.2 DMARD'S (Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.1.3 Corticosteroids- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: By Treatment5.2.1 Tendon Repair - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2.2 Joint Fusion- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2.3 Joint Replacement- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: By Diagnosis5.3.1 CRP (Creative Protein Test) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3.2 ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 6. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Regional Analysis6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: By Region 7. Americas Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Segmentation (By Drug Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis)7.1 Americas Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value7.2 Americas Rheumatoid Arthritis Market - Prominent Companies7.3 Market Segmentation By Drug Type (DMARD's, NSAID, Corticosteroid, Others)7.4 Market Segmentation By Treatment (Tendon Repair, Joint Fusion, Joint Replacement and Others)7.5 Market Segmentation By Diagnosis (CRP, ESR and Others)7.6 Americas Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Country Analysis7.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Rheumatoid Arthritis Market - By Country, By Value, 20267.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: By Country7.9 United States Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value7.10 United States Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Segmentation - By Drug Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis (2016-2026)7.11 Canada Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value7.12 Canada Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Segmentation - By Drug Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis (2016-2026) 8. Europe Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Segmentation (By Drug Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis) 9. Asia Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Segmentation (By Drug Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis) 10. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Dynamics10.1 Drivers10.2 Restraints10.3 Trends 11. Market Attractiveness11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market - By Drug Type, 202611.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market - By Treatment, 202611.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market - By Diagnosis, 202611.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market - By Region, 2026 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 Product Pipeline of Leading Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies12.2 Market Share Analysis 13. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lhpkq

