Global $22.4 Billion N-Flight Catering Services Market To 2025 - Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects

The global market for In-Flight Catering Services is projected to reach US$22.4 billion by 2025, driven by the unprecedented rise in air passenger traffic and the resulting increase in demand for airline food and the increasing popularity of gourmet food catering as a competitive strategy for service differentiation among airline companies.

Growing competition among airliners and increased commoditization of airline services are together unleashing focus on leveraging opportunities offered by targeting underserved travelers. Food and fine dining, Wi-Fi connectivity and on-board entertainment, duty-free in-flight shopping, are few of the in-flight services gaining in popularity as new value added services capable of opening new revenue opportunities.

Growing consumer demand for high quality, premium healthy food even while flying is helping boost the prominence of food and drink as vital on-board services with the potential to impact overall passenger flying service experience. Although price is one of the factors that keep passengers on international flights satisfied, studies have revealed that food is also an important factor when it comes to keeping passengers happy.

Airline companies are increasingly waking up to the importance of food and beverage in roping in repeat passengers and retaining customers on international routes. Airliners are building their brands in new and powerful ways by delighting customers with exquisite in-flight experiences. One of these involves offering food and beverages unique to each company`s culture.

Noteworthy factors gaining ground as important growth drivers include the growing trend of unbundling airline food services to meet diverse consumer tastes and preferences and the resulting prominence of A La Carte meals over standard meals; launch of new mobile and online meal order booking options by major airlines; growing automation and proliferation of in-flight catering management solutions; rising popularity of mini-meals and nutritious snacks for health-conscious airline travelers; robust demand for environmentally sustainable food solutions with locally sourced ingredients; effervescent innovations in onboard meal menus; robust developments in the science behind airplane food including modern cooking techniques and ground-breaking designs in airplane ovens.

There is a great deal of research being conducted to understand the impact of high altitude flying on appetite. Flying at high altitudes is known to reduce appetite and hunger thus making palatable airline food a challenge for food service providers. The temporary changes in body chemistry also tend to alter the taste buds, requiring innovations in food science to confront this challenge. Spicer foods and blander beverages are often well received by passengers. Bloody Mary, for instance is gaining a reputation for tasting great at high altitude. Similarly, power juices, smoothies and power salads featuring good quality protein are also growing in popularity. Alaska Airlines offers a protein platter featuring Greek yogurt, almonds, seasonal fruits, a cage-free hard-boiled egg, pita bread and non-GMO turkey.

The United States, Europe and whole of Asia Pacific represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 87.4 % of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period supported by improving disposable income and higher standards of living, increase in the frequency of air travel, rise in the number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) as well as expanding base of affluent middle class population who value access to healthy, nutritious food and therefore willing to pay a premium for food.

The Middle East is also emerging as a hub of international airline activity supported by airport infrastructure upgrades to meet the air travel needs of millions of Muslim pilgrims visiting the region and expansion of aircraft fleets.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for In-Flight Catering Services

Ground Handling Services: The Backbone of In-Flight Catering

Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel to Benefit In-Flight Catering Market

Booming Outbound Travels of Chinese Millennial Population to Benefit Growth Prospects for In-Flight Catering

Increasing Pressure to Reduce Costs Favor In-flight Catering Outsourcing

Shift from Complimentary Meals to 'Buy on Board' Transforms In-Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model

Low-Cost Carriers Boost the "Buy on Board" Segment of Travel Retail

Local Touch to Buy-On-Board Catering

Culturally Diverse Food Preferences Spur Growth in Demand for Special Meals

Mobile-Based Ordering and Pre-Ordering Takes Off

Pre-ordered Meals at Airport Restaurants

Pre-Ordered Meals before Flights

Paid Pre-order Meals Still Not Flying

Dietary Restrictions and Food Allergies: The Main Considerations for Airlines When Deciding Menus

Demand Surges for Healthy and High Quality Food

Mini Meals: The Latest Fad for the Health Conscious Airline Traveler

Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects

Enduring Trend of Environmental Sustainability Augurs Well for Long Term Growth of In-Flight Catering

Air Travel Plastic Waste Increasing Steadily: A Major Concern

Use of Plastic in In-Flight Catering Raises Carbon Emission Concerns

Major Airlines Undertake Sustainability Initiatives to Address Climate Change

Focus on Environmental Conservation and Cabin Waste Reduction Influence Packaging of Inflight Meals

Innovative Airline Amenity Ideas from PriestmanGoode

Edible Cups of Air New Zealand

SAS Unveils New, Sustainable Packaging of New Nordic Food Concept

SunExpress Germany Offers Meals in Recyclable, Bio-packaging

SIA Embarking on New Onboard Sustainability Initiatives

The Bring-your-Own-Cup Trend Catching Up in the Air Travel Industry

Airlines Caterers Prepare to Meet Challenges Posed by Increasing Numbers of Aging Air Travelers

Emerging Middle Class & Rapid Urbanization: Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Airline Catering

Innovations, Advancements and Service Enhancements

The Vertical Farm of Emirates

Lufthansa's Astronauts' Meals

Airborne Cooking Robot

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence by Airlines for Improved Food Supply and Sales

Sous-Vide Cooking Process from Cuisine Solutions

On-Demand Food Service for Enhanced Travel Experience

Meal Ordering Devices (MODs) for Taking Orders

Automated In-Flight Catering Management Solutions

Hybrid Model: The Next Big Thing in Airline Catering

Food Trucks

Onboard Picnic Services

Deep Frozen Meals

Key Challenges Facing In-Flight Catering Market

