Global $21.61 Billion Geosynthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2019 & 2020-2027

The global geosynthetics market size is expected to reach USD 21.61 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027

The geotextiles product segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of 48.86% in 2019 on account of a broad range of functions performed by the product, such as filtration, reinforcement, drainage, and protection.

The geocells product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period in terms of revenue owing to the rising use in military operations, such as bridge construction over a soft surface and transportation of heavy equipment.

The geonets product segment is expected to witness notable growth over the forecast period on account its high usage as separation media in foundation wall systems in drainages and road and pavement systems.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2019 on account of exponential growth in infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies.

Rapidly rising penetration of geosynthetics in the development of civil transportation infrastructure for heavy traffic is likely to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak across the globe has forced several governments to impose lockdown regulations in their respective economies. The aforementioned situation has boosted the construction of civil transportation infrastructure due to low traffic, thereby positively influencing the market growth.Geosynthetic products are witnessing rising usage in mining operations as the mining companies are focusing on its economic and technical advantages. Moreover, heap leaching has emerged as a key technic for the extraction of valuable material from the ore, thereby driving the demand for the products owing to their high usage in heap leach projects.Key industry participants are engaged in mergers & acquisitions to gain a strong foothold in the market. For instance, in 2017, Solmax, a leading player in the geosynthetics industry, acquired GSE Environment to form a combined business unit with a broader manufacturing unit, along with a worldwide commercial network.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Geosynthetics Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw Material Trends3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis3.4. Technology Overview3.5. Regulatory Framework3.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.6.3. Industry Challenges3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Geosynthetics Market3.7.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's3.7.1.1. Supplier Power3.7.1.2. Buyer power3.7.1.3. Threat of substitutes3.7.1.4. Threat of new entrants3.7.1.5. Competitive rivalry3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis3.8. Case Studies Chapter 4. Geosynthetics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 20274.2. Geotextiles4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, by raw material, 2016-20274.2.1.1. Natural geotextiles market estimates & forecasts, by type, 2016-20274.2.1.2. Synthetic geotextiles market estimates & forecasts, by type, 2016-20274.2.2. Market estimates & forecasts, by product, 2016-20274.2.3. Market estimates & forecasts, by application, 2016-20274.3. Geomembranes4.4. Geogrids4.5. Geonets4.6. Geocells Chapter 5. Geosynthetics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 6. Competitive Analysis6.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry6.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization6.3. Vendor Landscape6.4. Public Companies6.4.1. Company Market Position analysis6.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis6.4.3. SWOT6.5. Private Companies6.5.1. List Of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1. Company Overview7.2. Financial Performance7.3. Product Benchmarking

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

GSE Holdings, Inc.

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Low and Bonar PLC

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

TENAX Group

AGRU America

Global Synthetics

HUESKER Group

TYPAR

PRS Geo-Technologies

Solmax

Tensar International Corporation

