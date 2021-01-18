Global $2.7 Billion Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Outlook To 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, And Recommendations

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Irrigation Controllers - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Irrigation Controllers market accounted for $865.95 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,704.75 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as government initiatives for promoting water conservation, government providing rebates for installing smart irrigation controllers, and focus on increasing farm productivity by using smart irrigation solutions are market growth. However, high costs associated with smart irrigation controllers when compared to traditional irrigation systems is hampering market growth.Agriculture is a foremost sector that influences the economic development of a country. Low agricultural production and useless irrigation systems have to be remedied to improve the productivity of crops, and thus strengthen the financial development of a country. This spurs the application of mechanized irrigation systems globally. Smart irrigation is an progressive way of water management in the irrigation process.Based on the type, the soil moisture-based controllers segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to it shuts off an irrigation system when the ground is already wet, preventing over watering. The controller turns the system back on when the soil becomes drier. Thus, the soil moisture-based controllers segment can be further divided into suspended cycle irrigation systems and water-on-demand irrigation.By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers of smart irrigation controllers are targeting this region for business development as the region showcases high attractiveness and increase potential. This has triggered the use of smart irrigation controllers in the region making it the most lucrative in the globe.Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market include Baseline Inc., Calsense, Galcon, Hunter Industries, Hydropoint Data Systems, Netafim, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Weathermatic, and Skydrop. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 End User Analysis3.8 Emerging Markets3.9 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market, By Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Plug-in Controllers5.3 Smart Homes Based Controllers5.4 Standalone Controllers5.5 Weather-Based Controllers5.5.1 On-site Weather Measurement Controllers5.5.2 Signal-based Controllers5.5.3 Historic ET Controllers5.6 Soil Moisture-based Controllers5.6.1 Suspended Cycle Irrigation Systems5.6.2 Water-on-demand Irrigation5.7 Sensor-based Controllers 6 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market, By Application6.1 Introduction6.2 Greenhouses6.3 Orchard6.4 Turfs & Landscapes6.5 Sports Grounds 7 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market, By End User7.1 Introduction7.2 Agricultural Fields/Farms7.3 Non-Agriculture7.3.1 Commercial7.3.2 Golf Courses7.3.3 Residential 8 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.2 UK8.3.3 Italy8.3.4 France8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Rest of Europe8.4 Asia Pacific8.4.1 Japan8.4.2 China8.4.3 India8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 New Zealand8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific8.5 South America8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America8.6 Middle East & Africa8.6.1 Saudi Arabia8.6.2 UAE8.6.3 Qatar8.6.4 South Africa8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9 Key Developments9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers9.3 New Product Launch9.4 Expansions9.5 Other Key Strategies 10 Company Profiling10.1 Baseline Inc.10.2 Calsense10.3 Galcon10.4 Hunter Industries10.5 Hydropoint Data Systems10.6 Netafim10.7 Rachio Inc.10.8 Rain Bird Corporation10.9 The Toro Company10.10 Weathermatic10.11 SkydropFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2v9ke

