Global $2.64 Billion AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market To 2030: Opportunities In Decline In Imaging Reimbursement Forcing Facilities For Accelerated And Accurate Performance

Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market to Reach $2.64 Billion by 2030Global AI-enabled imaging modalities market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape. There is a rising investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing evidence for efficient and promising results in treatment and diagnosis assistance. Thus, this is leading to potential growth opportunities for the AI-enabled imaging modalities market. Moreover, there is an extensive entry of emerging players developing AI-powered imaging systems, and software companies into the healthcare space. All these predominant factors have led to a significant rise in sales of AI-based imaging modality systems across the globe.

Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market Forecast, 2020-2030

The global AI-enabled imaging modalities market was valued at $214.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $2,649.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.32%, during the forecast period 2020-2030. The increasing complexities in clinical decision making, rising radiologist workload, and huge R&D investments are the major factors fueling market growth.In addition to these factors, there are significant challenges and restraints, which are restricting market growth. These challenges include the physicians' reluctance toward the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and the privacy and security concerns related to healthcare data. Hence, it is anticipated that these trends will have a significant impact on healthcare service robots market in the next five years, and the market will grow multifold.

Competitive Landscape

The global AI-enabled imaging modalities market consists of numerous large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, with the increasing adoption of AI in healthcare, the manufacturers in the market have an ample number of opportunities to expand their offerings and to establish a strong foothold in the market.

During February 2016- July 2020, the market witnessed approximately 40 new offerings, 32 partnerships, alliances & business expansions, 27 regulatory & legal approvals, 13 funding activities, six mergers & acquisition, and one procurement & sales.

Most of the manufacturers in the market are incorporating collaborations and partnerships with not only other companies but also the university and research institutions as the key strategies to develop novel AI-embedded medical imaging systems and attain a strong financial position in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Industry Insights4.1 Industry Ecosystem4.2 Regulatory Framework4.2.1 North America4.2.1.1 Regulatory Requirements in U.S.4.2.1.2 Regulatory Requirements in Canada4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 Other Countries4.3 Impact of COVID-194.3.1 Impact on Clinical Settings and Clinical Decision-Making4.3.2 Impact on AI-Based Imaging Modality Manufacturers4.3.3 Conclusion

5 Competitive Landscape5.1 Key Developments and Strategies5.1.1 New Offerings5.1.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions5.1.3 Regulatory and Legal Approvals5.1.4 Funding Activities5.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions5.1.6 Procurement and Sales5.2 Market Share Analysis5.2.1 Market Share Analysis: Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (Imaging Modality Providers)5.3 Growth Share Analysis5.3.1 Growth Share Matrix (by Modality)5.3.2 Growth Share Matrix (by Workflow)5.3.3 Growth Share Matrix (by Therapeutic Application)

6 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market Scenario6.1 Assumptions and Limitations6.2 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market Size and Forecast6.3 Potential Opportunities - AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities6.3.1 Standardization of Radiology Practice6.3.2 Voluminous Medical Imaging Data Requiring Analysis6.3.3 Decline in Imaging Reimbursement Forcing Facilities for Accelerated and Accurate Performance6.3.4 Increasing Participation6.4 Market Dynamics6.4.1 Impact Analysis6.4.1.1 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers and Market Restraints, 2019-20306.4.2 Market Drivers6.4.2.1 Need for Personalized and Standardized Patient-Centric Care6.4.2.2 Accurate and Rapid Diagnosis Enabled by Artificial Intelligence6.4.2.3 Increasing Workload of Radiologists6.4.2.4 Evolving Hardware Technologies and Data Quality6.4.3 Market Restraints6.4.3.1 Lag in Regulatory Approvals6.4.3.2 Legal Implications of AI Systems6.4.3.3 Rise in Medical Imaging Expenses6.4.3.4 Data Security and Privacy Issues6.4.3.5 Lack of Trained Staff6.5 Key Vendors

7 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (by Modality)7.1 Overview7.2 Computed Tomography (CT)7.3 Magnetic Resonance (MR)7.4 Ultrasound7.5 X-Ray7.6 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)7.7 Other Modalities

8 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (by Workflow), 2019-20308.1 Overview8.2 Image Acquisition8.3 Image Analysis8.4 Detection8.5 Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support8.6 Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment8.7 Triage8.8 Reporting and Communication

9 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (by Therapeutic Application)9.1 Overview9.2 Cardiology9.3 Oncology9.3.1 Breast Cancer9.3.2 Lung Cancer9.3.3 Other cancer types9.4 Neurology9.5 Pulmonology9.6 Others

10 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (by Region)

11 Company Profiles

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Exo

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc.

Hyperfine

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklije Philips N.V.

Nanox

Siemens Healthineers AG

Tissue Differentiation Intelligence, LLC (TDi)

United Imaging Healthcare

Yor Labs , Inc.

