Global $2.5 Billion Hybrid Operating Room Markets, 2021-2030: Change In Competitive Landscape And Product Demand & Emerging Opportunities Due To COVID-19

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hybrid Operating Room Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid OR market is projected to reach $2.52 billion by 2030.

The study highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 11.79% between 2021 and 2030. The market is expected to continue to grow on the backdrop of increasing demand for cardiovascular and neurological applications.

As global healthcare continues its focus on reducing patient recovery time and decreased length of stay in hospitals, hybrid ORs are expected to be adopted across regions. Key market players continue to eye emerging countries as lucrative markets.

The study indicates that the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, the growing number of surgical procedures, and increased regulatory approvals are fueling the growth of the market.

The study highlights the various emerging opportunities, such as higher adoption of robot-assisted surgical technology and growth in emerging economies, which can be leveraged by players operating in the market. Emerging economies are lucrative markets as large hospital chains aim to adopt hybrid OR technology in the upcoming years.

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include component, application, and end-user, along with regional cross-segmentation by component, application, and end-user.

The application segment of the global market includes analysis of different types of hybrid OR applications such as neurosurgical, cardiovascular, thoracic, orthopedic, and others.

Hybrid ORs have been under adoption for over a decade now. The basic motive for the adoption of hybrid ORs is expected to remain the same as global healthcare increases its preference for minimally invasive surgeries compared to open surgeries. Hybrid ORs enable surgeons to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures. Thus, post-COVID-19, the preference for hybrid ORs is expected to remain high as they lead to a shorter recovery time and fewer complications.

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of leading companies, market participants, and vendors.

The key players profiled in the report include:

Alvo

Canon Inc.

General Electric Company

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

IMRIS

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medical Illumination

Mizuho Corporation

NDS Surgical Imaging

Siemens AG

Skytron LLC

STERIS plc

Stryker Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Research Scope2.1 Scope of the Study2.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria of the Report2.2.1 Inclusion Criteria2.2.2 Exclusion Criteria2.3 Key Questions Answered by the Research Study

3 Research Methodology3.1 Primary Data Sources3.2 Secondary Data Sources3.3 Data and Prediction Modeling3.4 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles3.5 Brief Overview of Market Estimation Process3.6 Data Validation3.7 Assumptions and Limitations

4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hybrid Operating Room Market4.1 Impact on Hybrid Operating Room Adoption4.2 Trend Analysis for Hybrid Operating Room Market4.2.1 Pre-COVID-194.2.2 Post-COVID-194.3 Regional Impact of COVID-194.4 Change in Competitive Landscape and Product Demand4.5 Emerging Opportunities Due to COVID-19 in Hybrid Operating Room Market4.6 Future Prospective: Post-COVID-19 Scenarios and Future Recommendations

5 Industry Analysis5.1 Regulatory Framework5.1.1 Regulations in North America5.1.2 Regulations in Europe5.1.3 Regulations in Asia-Pacific5.1.3.1 Japan5.1.3.2 China5.1.3.3 India5.2 Patent Analysis

6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Key Strategies and Developments6.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, and Business Expansions6.1.2 New Offerings6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Product Mapping Analysis

7 Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Sizing and Forecast7.1 Global Market Scenario7.2 Assumption and Limitation7.3 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment7.4 Market Dynamics7.4.1 Impact Analysis7.4.2 Market Drivers7.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries7.4.2.2 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures7.4.2.3 Increase in Regulatory Approvals7.4.3 Market Restraints7.4.3.1 Large Space Requirements7.4.3.2 High Operational Costs7.4.4 Opportunities7.4.4.1 Higher Adoption of Robot-Assisted Surgeries7.4.4.2 Growth in Emerging Economies

8 Global Hybrid Operating Room Market (by Component)8.1 Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems8.1.1 Angiography System8.1.2 MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) System8.1.3 CT Scanner8.1.4 Others8.2 Operating Room Fixtures8.2.1 Operating Table8.2.2 Operating Room Light8.2.3 Radiation Shield8.2.4 Others8.3 Surgical Instruments8.4 Audio Display System and Tools8.5 Others

9 Global Hybrid Operating Room Market (by Application)9.1 Neurosurgical9.2 Cardiovascular9.3 Thoracic9.4 Orthopedic9.5 Others

10 Global Hybrid Operating Room Market (by End-user)10.1 Hospitals and Surgical Centers10.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

11 Global Hybrid Operating Room Market (by Region)

12 Company ProfilesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tu13nb

