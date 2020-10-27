Global $2.4 Bn Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market To 2027: Peristaltic Tubes, Syringe Tips, Seals, Gloves, & Masks Boosts Demand For Medical-Grade TPVs Due To COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Automotive, Medical), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermoplastic vulcanizates market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The growing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials from the automotive industry is expected to drive the global market. Increasing government intervention for improving fuel efficiency has prompted the use of high-performance engineering plastics including thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV).The growth of the consumer goods industry in BRIC nations is also expected to have a positive impact on the global market. Volatile prices of key feedstock are expected to remain a key challenge for market participants over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, fluid handling, consumer goods, medical, and others.The medical application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The high demand for advanced healthcare services owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), and rising aging population across the world is anticipated to drive the demand for medical devices.This, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the segment's growth. In addition, rising cases of COVID-19 at the community level is projected to propel the need for various medical equipment, such as peristaltic tubes, syringe tips, seals, gloves, masks, and others, thereby boosting the demand for medical-grade TPVs in the coming years. Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Report Highlights

The global market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027

The automotive segment led the market and accounted for more than 58% share of the global revenue in 2019

The significant growth was attributed to the high demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in the automotive industry

Asia Pacific accounted for over 28% of the overall revenue in 2019 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027

India is projected to lead the APAC regional market, in terms of revenue share as well as growth rate, over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 Global Plastics Market Outlook3.1.2 Global Automotive Plastics Market Outlook3.2 Penetration & Growth Mapping3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1 Raw Material Trends3.4 Technology Trends3.5 Regulatory Framework3.5.1 Standard & Compliances3.5.1.1 Fda-Standards As Per Cfr 177.2600 Title 213.5.1.2 Environment Protection Agency - The National Emission Standards For Hazardous Air Pollutant Emissions3.5.2 Saftey3.6 Market Dynamics3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis3.6.1.1 Increasing Consumption Of Lightweight Materials In Vehicles Is Pushing The Demand For Thermoplastic Vulcanizates3.6.1.2 Rising Demand For Biobased Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs)3.6.2 Market Restraints3.6.2.1 Fluctuation In The Raw Material Prices Restrain The Market Growth3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market3.7.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis3.7.2 Pestle Analysis Chapter 4 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market: Application movement analysis, 2019 & 20274.2 Automotive4.3 Fluid Handling4.4 Consumer Goods4.5 Medical4.6 Others Chapter 5 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market: Region Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027 Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments, & Their Impact On The Industry6.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players) Upgrade6.3 Vendor Landscape6.3.1 List Of Key Distributors & Channel Partners6.3.2 Key Potential Customers6.4 Public Companies6.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis6.4.1.1 Market Differentiator6.5 Private Companies6.5.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators and Their Geographical Presence6.6 Production Capacity Overview Of Company Chapter 7 Company Profiles7.1 Company Overview7.2 Financial Performance7.3 Product Benchmarking

JSR Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Teknor Apex

LCY Chemical Corporation

RTP Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

Zylog Plastalloys Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Celanese Corporation

KUMHO POLYCHEM

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG

Ravago Manufacturing

HDC HYUNDAI EP COMPANY

Elastron TPE

