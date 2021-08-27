Global $2.3 Bn Visitor Management System Markets To 2026: Growing Adoption Of Software-Based Security Solutions

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Visitor Management System Market Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Visitor Management System Market Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global visitor management system market size to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7%

Various factors such as increased awareness regarding the growing security threats, the need for a paperless administration, increasing need to store the gathered visitor data as per regulatory compliances are driving the growth of visitor management system market.

There has been a significant impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on countries, organizations, and the medical community. Companies have been adopting collaborative applications to grow at a rapid pace after the outbreak of COVID-19. 2020 has been a year of significant change for the security and technology world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most organizations have gone remote. Throughout 2020, effectively managing and monitoring third-party guests became a priority for businesses worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic meant that all organizations now need to rethink the secure processes they had previously put in place for all personnel entering and exiting each facility, not just their visitors.

2021 has brought new and exciting opportunities for the security and digital visitor management industry with further enhanced features and solutions, particularly with the strengthened protection of digital workplace solutions. Digital visitor management solutions have become a necessity for global organizations. It has now become the line of defense for all organizations. Investing in digital security systems will now become a priority for businesses to protect their daily operations and ensure employee safety.

Hence, a visitor management system allows organizations to quickly adapt to undesirable situations such as a disease outbreak. It helps empower the security managers to control the people entering the premises and minimize the COVID-19 spread.

The cloud segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the visitor management system market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest and projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based segment is expected to grow during the forecast period because of increased digital transition among sectors and the high penetration of smart and hand-held devices.

The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The visitor management system market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The need to detect the intruders in facilities and screen and monitor the visitors is expected to drive the adoption of visitor management systems by SMEs.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The commercialization of AI and IoT technologies and the need for further advancements to leverage these technologies are expected to drive the adoption of visitor management software and services in the region.

Premium Insights

The Increasing Demand for Software-Based Security Systems to Reduce Paper-Based Administrative Work Would Drive the Growth of the Market

BFSI Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2021

to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2021 Security Management and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Industry to Account for the Largest Shares in the Visitor Management System Market in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Software-Based Security Solutions

The Growing Need to Ensure Regulatory Compliance

Increasing Adoption of Paper-Less Administrative Activities

Rising Need for an Enhanced Visitor Experience

Restraints

Deploying a Single Solution for Multiple Locations and Database Management

Challenges in Solution Deployment and Visitor Policies

Opportunities

Advent of Advanced Technologies Such as Iot, Ai, and Big Data

COVID-19 Paved the Way for an Automated, Digital, and No-Touch Workplace

Challenges

Data Safety and Security Issues

Case Study Analysis

Manage People On-Site at Oceania Dairy

Enhance Visitor and Customer Experience

Reduce Administrative Complications Across Visitor Data

Improve the Security and Efficiency of Technicolor

Detect the Entry of Intruders

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Document Type

Innovation and Patent Applications

Top Applicants

Pricing Model Analysis

Technology Analysis

Visitor Management System and Artificial Intelligence

Visitor Management System and Blockchain

Visitor Management System and Internet of Things

Visitor Management System and Big Data and Analytics

Regulatory Implications

General Data Protection Regulation

The International Organization for Standardization 27001

California Consumer Privacy Act

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

Personal Data Protection Act

