Global $18.47 Billion Green Chemicals Market To 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Chemicals Market Research Report: By Product (Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Biosolvents, Organic Acids), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture) - Global Industry Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industry, which generated $9,540.0 million in 2019, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR during 2020-2030 (forecast period), to reach $18,474.2 million by 2030. The strongest factors helping the green chemicals market advance are the increasing concerns regarding the rapid depletion of fossil fuel reserves and swift uptake of bio-based packaging materials. Rather than actual chemicals, green chemicals are made from organic resources and, thus, are biodegradable and not harmful to the environment.On being segmented by application, the market is divided into personal care, food & beverages, automotive, packaging, and agriculture. Till 2030, the market would be led by the food & beverages division, on account of the rising demand for food additives with a natural source. For instance, lactic acid is being used in food preservatives, while propylene glycol is becoming a key ingredient in animal feed, pet food, and food flavorings.During the forecast period, the fastest growth in the green chemicals market would be experienced by the personal care division. This is attributed to the increasing consciousness of people about using bio-based hygiene and beauty products, owing to their advantages over those containing chemicals. For instance, the presence of a significant amount of petrochemicals can cause synthetic beauty products to impact the skin negatively. And, with the skin being the most-visible aspect of appearance, natural skincare products are becoming popular.The key driver for the industry is the growing usage of packaging materials made from organic and biodegradable sources. Materials such as plant and animal waste are not only renewable, but also environment-friendly, non-toxic, easily disposable, and cost-effective to produce, and they also require lower amounts of raw materials. A major reason behind the rising consumption of bio-based packaging materials is the increasing popularity of ready-to-eat foods, especially in the U.K., the U.S., and Germany. Thus, due to its environment-friendliness, the usage of bio-based packaging is increasing, thereby driving the market. Europe is set to be the largest region in the green chemicals market by 2030, owing to the increasing usage of such chemicals in order to curb the deterioration of the environment. In this regard, several governments in the region are offering their support for the adoption of such materials. Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the most-rapidly advancing market during the forecast period, because of the increasing consumption of renewable chemicals in its developing countries. Moreover, the region houses high-volume green chemical producing plants and expanding end-user industries. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.4 Key Stakeholders Chapter 2. Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Data Triangulation2.5 Assumptions for the Study Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Product4.1.1.1 Bioalcohols4.1.1.2 Biopolymers4.1.1.3 Biosolvents4.1.1.4 Organic acids4.1.1.5 Others4.1.2 By Application4.1.2.1 Food & beverages4.1.2.2 Personal care4.1.2.3 Packaging4.1.2.4 Automotive4.1.2.5 Agriculture4.1.2.6 Others4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of bio-based packaging4.2.1.2 Rising concerns for fossil fuel depletion4.2.1.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Significantly high investments for new green chemical production plants4.2.2.2 Impact analysis of restraint on market forecast4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Increasing focus on R&D for new applications of green chemicals4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Green Chemicals Market Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Product5.2 By Application5.3 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Major Markets11.1 U.S.11.2 China11.3 Germany11.4 France11.5 India Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 Key Players and Offerings12.2 List of Other Players12.3 Strategic Developments12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions12.3.2 Product Launches12.3.3 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, & Agreements Chapter 13. Company Profiles13.1 Business Overview13.2 Product and Service Offerings13.3 Key Financial Summary

