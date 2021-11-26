Global $18.35 Bn Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market To 2026: Rising Awareness On The Availability Of High Quality And Safer Products

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market (2021-2026) by Product, Type, Technology, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been...

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market (2021-2026) by Product, Type, Technology, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market is estimated to be USD 18.35 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.82 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.45%.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the implantable drug-device market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic disease, the rising awareness amongst people regarding implantable drug delivery devices, increasing demand for contraceptives, and intervention by government and health organizations to ensure high patient safety standards. In addition, the rising awareness about the availability of high quality and safer products, recent advancements in medication administration techniques, and rapid increasing research and development for new product launch and elimination of existing problems are expected to fuel growth potential over the coming years.

However, the chances of implanted device failures, strict government regulations and policies, and the high cost of devices are expected to restrain the market growth in the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market is segmented further based on Product, Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bioabsorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps, and Others. Amongst all, the Drug-Eluting Stents segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Type, the market is classified as Bio-Degradable And Non-Biodegradable. Amongst the two, the Non-Biodegradable segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Technology, the market is classified as Diffusion, Osmotic, and Magnetic. Amongst all, the Diffusion segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Application, the market is classified as Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Obstetrics And Gynecology, Diabetes, Oncology, Auto-Immune Diseases, and Others. Amongst all, the Cardiovascular segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End-User, the market is classified as Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others. Amongst all, the Hospitals segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. FDA accepts application for Roche's Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) for treatment of neovascular or "wet" age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). If approved, PDS would be the first and only eye implant with continuous drug delivery that offers people living with nAMD an alternative to frequent eye injections - 24th June 2021.

2. Siemens Healthineers acquired Varian, strengthening its position as a holistic partner in healthcare -15th April 202

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases 4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery Devices 4.2 Restraints 4.2.1 Strict Government Regulations 4.2.2 High Device Cost4.3 Opportunities 4.3.1 Collaboration Activities Among Key Players 4.4 Challenges4.4.1 Product Recall 4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis5.1 Regulatory Scenario5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Contraceptive Implants6.3 Spinal Implants6.4 Brachytherapy Seeds6.5 Drug-Eluting Stents6.6 Bioabsorbable Stents6.7 Intraocular Implants6.8 Infusion Pumps6.9 Others

7 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Bio-Degradable 7.3 Non-Biodegradable

8 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Diffusion8.3 Osmotic8.4 Magnetic

9 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Ophthalmology 9.3 Cardiology 9.4 Obstetrics And Gynecology 9.5 Diabetes9.6 Oncology9.7 Auto-Immune Diseases9.8 Others

10 Others Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By End User10.1 Introduction 10.2 Hospitals 10.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centres 10.4 Others

11 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Competitive Quadrant12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Strategic Initiatives 12.3.1 M&A and Investments12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles13.1 Abbott Laboratories13.2 AbbVie Inc 13.3 Allergan Inc13.4 Alcon Inc.13.5 Bayer AG13.6 Bausch and Lomb Incorporated13.7 Biotronik, Inc.13.8 Boston Scientific Corporation 13.9 DSM Biomedical 13.10 Delpor Inc.13.11 Medtronic Plc. 13.12 Merck & co., Inc. 13.13 Freudenberg Medical, LLC13.14 Flowonix13.15 Nucletron13.16 Siemens Healthineers13.17 Theradaptive, Inc.13.18 Intersect ENT13.19 Nanomedical Systems, Inc.13.20 Intarcia Therapeutics13.21 Teleflex Incorporated13.22 Terumo Corporation 13.23 Alimera Sciences 13.24 Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals 13.25 Delpor Inc.13.26 3M Company

