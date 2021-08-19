Global $18.17 Bn Loyalty Management Market To 2026: Significant Growth Owing To The Intensified Competition

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Loyalty Management Market (2021-2026) by Solution, Verticals, Organization Type, Deployment, Type of Offering Capacity, Application, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis, Infogence...

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Loyalty Management Market (2021-2026) by Solution, Verticals, Organization Type, Deployment, Type of Offering Capacity, Application, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis, Infogence Competitive Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Loyalty Management Market is estimated to be USD 8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.17 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.8%.The Global Loyalty Management Market is witnessing significant growth, owing to the intensified competition, increasing customer acquisition cost, implementing a customer-centric approach across business, and rewarding schemes offered by organizations.Stringent government rules and regulations affect the growth of the Global Loyalty Management Market. Government regional laws such as trading stamp laws, gift certificate laws, privacy laws, and data security may restrict the adoption of loyalty programs. The lack of awareness of the rewards of the loyalty programs challenges market growth.

But, the growing investments in card loyalty systems and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies help increase the application of big data and machine learning that helps to provide opportunities for the Loyalty Management Market in the future.

Loyalty Management enables enterprises to enhance customer loyalty and increase their sales and revenue. Enterprises offer various loyalty programs such as reward points, discounts, offers, and gift vouchers across banking, grocery shopping, dining, etc., under loyalty management. Companies also arrange rewards to the customers on purchase. These rewards are designed for the customers based on their past purchases to influence them to make more purchases in the future. B2C companies are exceedingly adopting loyalty management solutions as these companies are trying to provide the real-life benefits of customer experience management for their reputation. The increasing demand for android phones in B2C loyalty programs is also forcing vendors to develop more updated smartphones oriented programs.

Seasonal discounts and offers along with free shipping, are also the major drivers for choosing loyalty programs, especially for the retailers. Hence, this creates a huge demand for loyalty management software during the festive seasons or special days. Market Dynamics Drivers

Rising Trend of Loyalty Programs

Technological Advancement in Mobile Technology and Applications

The Rise in the Number of Cardholders and the Use of Reward Points

Growing Customer Preference for Personalization to Push Loyalty Program Adoption

Restraints

Inconsistent Customer Experience Feedback

Stringent Government Regulations

Lack of Awareness of the Benefits of Loyalty Programs

Opportunities

Increased Investments in Loyalty System Technology

Rising Application of Big Data and Machine Learning

The Growing Importance of Customer Insights to Predict the Customer Intents

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2. Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5. Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis5.4 SWOT Analysis 6. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Solution6.1 Introduction6.2 B2C6.3 B2B6.4 Corporate 7. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Vertical7.1 Introduction7.2 Banking and Financial Institutions 7.3 Hospitality7.4 Retail & Consumer Goods7.5 IT & Telecommunication7.6 Media & Entertainment7.7 Healthcare 7.8 Manufacturing 8. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Organization Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises8.3 Large Enterprises 9. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Deployment9.1 Introduction9.2 Cloud9.3 On-Premises 10. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Type of Offering Capacity10.1 Introduction10.2 Loyalty Marketing10.3 Loyalty Strategy Design10.4 Loyalty Management10.5 Analytics and Measurement10.6 Technology Platform Capabilities10.7 Service Delivery Capabilities 11. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Application11.1 Introduction11.2 Web11.3 Mobile 12. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Geography12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.2.1 US12.2.2 Canada12.2.3 Mexico12.3 South America12.3.1 Brazil12.3.2 Argentina12.4 Europe12.4.1 UK12.4.2 France12.4.3 Germany12.4.4 Italy12.4.5 Rest of Europe12.5 Asia-Pacific12.5.1 China12.5.2 Japan12.5.3 India12.5.4 Australia12.5.5 Rest of APAC12.6 Middle East and Africa 13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Quadrant13.2 Market Share Analysis13.3 Competitive Scenario 14. Company Profiles

AIMIA Inc.

Bond Brand Loyalty Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Comarch SA

SAP SE

Epsilon Data Management, LLC

ICF International Inc.

Kobie Marketing, Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

MicroStrategy, Inc.

Apex Loyalty

Sailplay

The Lacek Group Inc.

Paystone Inc.

Capillary Technologies

Annex Cloud

Brierley Partners

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Lumata Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3umwr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-18-17-bn-loyalty-management-market-to-2026-significant-growth-owing-to-the-intensified-competition-301359207.html

SOURCE Research and Markets