Global $16.48 Bn Farm Tractor Market Outlook, 2019-2020 & 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Farm Tractor - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Farm Tractor market accounted for $9.11 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $16.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rapid urbanization, increasing mechanization in the agriculture industry, and the growing demand for food products. However, the high initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.Farm tractors are the vehicles specialized in pulling farm implements and helping in a better yield of agriculture output. These are widely used in farming and agriculture to improve agricultural productivity by performing ploughing, hauling and harvesting.By power output type, the 31Hp-100 Hp segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its extensive use in the majority of the regions around the globe. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing agricultural activities in countries like China and India.Some of the key players in Farm Tractor Market include AGCO Corporation, Argo Tractors S.p.A., Caterpillar, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Escorts Group, International Tractors Limited, JCB, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Massey Ferguson Limited, SDF Group, Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG, TAFE, and Yanmar Co. What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Application Analysis 3.7 Emerging Markets 3.8 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Drive Type5.1 Introduction 5.2 Two-wheel Drive (2WD) 5.3 Four-wheel Drive (4WD) 6 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Mode of Operation6.1 Introduction 6.2 Manual Tractor 6.3 Driverless Tractor 6.3.1 Autonomous 6.3.2 Semi-Autonomous 7 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Vehicle Type7.1 Introduction 7.2 Gasoline and Diesel 7.3 Electric 8 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Power Output Type8.1 Introduction 8.2 Above 300Hp 8.3 201Hp-300Hp 8.4 101Hp-200Hp 8.5 31Hp-100 Hp 8.6 &lessThan; 30 Hp 9 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Type9.1 Introduction 9.2 Wheel Tractor 9.3 Crawler Tractor 10 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Design Type10.1 Introduction 10.2 Tractor without CAB 10.3 Tractor with CAB 11 Global Farm Tractor Market, By System Type11.1 Introduction 11.2 Without Loaders 11.3 Front Loaders 11.4 Backhoe Loaders 12 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Application12.1 Introduction 12.2 Spraying 12.3 Ploughing/Plowing & Cultivating 12.4 Planting & Fertilizing 12.5 Haying 12.6 Harvesting 13 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Geography13.1 Introduction 13.2 North America 13.2.1 US 13.2.2 Canada 13.2.3 Mexico 13.3 Europe 13.3.1 Germany 13.3.2 UK 13.3.3 Italy 13.3.4 France 13.3.5 Spain 13.3.6 Rest of Europe 13.4 Asia Pacific 13.4.1 Japan 13.4.2 China 13.4.3 India 13.4.4 Australia 13.4.5 New Zealand 13.4.6 South Korea 13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 13.5 South America 13.5.1 Argentina 13.5.2 Brazil 13.5.3 Chile 13.5.4 Rest of South America 13.6 Middle East & Africa 13.6.1 Saudi Arabia 13.6.2 UAE 13.6.3 Qatar 13.6.4 South Africa 13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 14 Key Developments14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 14.3 New Product Launch 14.4 Expansions 14.5 Other Key Strategies 15 Company Profiling15.1 AGCO Corporation 15.2 Argo Tractors S.p.A. 15.3 Caterpillar 15.4 CLAAS Group 15.5 CNH Industrial 15.6 Deere & Company 15.7 Escorts Group 15.8 International Tractors Limited 15.9 JCB 15.10 Kubota Corporation 15.11 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited 15.12 Massey Ferguson Limited 15.13 SDF Group 15.14 Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG 15.15 TAFE 15.16 Yanmar Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ud7od

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-16-48-bn-farm-tractor-market-outlook-2019-2020--2027-drivers-constraints-opportunities-threats-challenges-investment-opportunities-301200123.html

SOURCE Research and Markets