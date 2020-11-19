Global $150 Billion Hydrogen Market To 2025 With Profiles Of Air Products, Hydrogenics, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, TOTAL, Linde, Caloric, Snam, Vopak & Air Liquide

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Market - Analysis by Distribution Type, Production Type, End User, by Region, by Countries (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hydrogen Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 5.25% during 2020-2025 and was valued at USD 151.80 Billion in the year 2019 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share. Market developments in North America and the Asian countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea expected to facilitate growth of the hydrogen market in the next 10-years.The Hydrogen market is expected to grow on the back of the aggressive strategy employed by international community to tackle climate change on the backdrop of Paris Climate Conference of 2015 and growing level of toxic element in the air. Technology advancement in production and distribution of Hydrogen will leave a positive impact on the demand of hydrogen.Under the segments, Production Type, Natural Gas is witnessing rising demand as cost of producing the hydrogen using natural gas act as a feedstock is very low, nearly 60% of hydrogen is produced from natural gas using Steam methane reforming process (SMR). Both Coal and Natural gas are prominent source of energy for hydrogen production and there are significant amount of carbon dioxide in the environment, thus production of hydrogen gas is also responsible for green house gas emission.Refineries have emerged as the most significant end-user of hydrogen gas as hydrogen is used as a feedstock that transforms fuel into a number of value added products. Also, the demand of hydrogen for deduplication of petroleum product will witness rapid growth with strict laws by government to reduce the quantity of sulphur from petroleum product. Key Target Audience

Hydrogen Production Companies

Automobile Industry

Energy Sector

Oil and Gas Industry

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Key Topics Covered: 1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary1.1 Research Methodology1.2 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Hydrogen Market: Product Outlook 4. Global Hydrogen Market: Sizing, Growth and Forecast4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2015-2025 5. Global Hydrogen Market Segmentation - By Distribution Type, By Value5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hydrogen: By Distribution Type5.2 Merchant Supply - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.3 On site Productions - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.4 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 6. Global Hydrogen Market Segmentation - By Production Type, By Value6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hydrogen: By Production Type6.2 Natural Gas - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)6.3 Coals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)6.4 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 7. Global Hydrogen Market Segmentation - By End User, By Value7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hydrogen: By End User7.2 Refining - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)7.3 Ammonia - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)7.4 Methanol - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)7.5 DRI - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)7.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 8. Global Hydrogen Market: Regional Analysis 9. North America Hydrogen Market: An Analysis9.1 North America Hydrogen Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)9.2 North America Hydrogen Market - Prominent Players9.3 Market Segmentation By Distribution Type (Merchant Supply, On site Production, Others)9.4 Market Segmentation By Production Type (Natural Gas, Coals, Others)9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Refining, Ammonia, Methanol, DRI, Others)9.6 North America Hydrogen Market: Country Analysis9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Hydrogen Market - By Country, By Value, 20259.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Hydrogen Market : By Country9.9 United States Hydrogen Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)9.10 United States Hydrogen Market Segmentation - By Distribution Type, Production Type, Distribution Channel (2015-2025)9.11 Canada Hydrogen Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value9.12 Canada Hydrogen Market Segmentation - By Distribution Type, Production Type, Distribution Channel (2015-2025) 10. Europe Hydrogen Market: An Analysis 11. Asia Pacific Hydrogen Market: An Analysis 12. Global Hydrogen Market Dynamics12.1 Drivers12.2 Restraints12.3 Trends 13. Market Attractiveness13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hydrogen Market - By Distribution Type, 202513.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hydrogen Market - By Production Type, 202513.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hydrogen Market - By End User , 202513.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hydrogen Market - By Region, 2025 14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Key Developments14.2 Market Share Analysis 15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)15.1 Air Products15.2 Hydrogenics15.3 Royal Dutch Shell15.4 Bp Plc.15.5 TOTAL15.6 Linde PLC15.7 Caloric15.8 Snam15.9 Vopak15.10 Air LiquideFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8w7azb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-150-billion-hydrogen-market-to-2025-with-profiles-of-air-products-hydrogenics-royal-dutch-shell-bp-total-linde-caloric-snam-vopak--air-liquide-301177256.html

SOURCE Research and Markets