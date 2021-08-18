Global $15 Bn Workplace Stress Management Markets To 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workplace Stress Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service; By Activity; By Delivery Mode; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workplace stress management market size is expected to reach USD 15.06 billion by 2028The stress management segment accounted for the largest revenue share, in 2020. Such a high is owing to rising cases of tension-related disorders among employees. According to the report published by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), in 2018, tension is one of the leading factors in the employee's long-term absence and more than 37 percent of the respondents have reported a surge in the workplace stress in a year.Moreover, according to the research done by the Capita Employee Benefits, in 2016, more than 75 percent of the working professional in the UK were stated as stressed and around 44 percent of the employees reported job losses due to high workload, and subsequent tensions.However, the yoga & meditation segment is projected to witness the fastest market growth rate over the workplace stress management study period. This market growth is attributed to the adoption of yoga and meditation among employees to relieve tension. Moreover, companies across the globe are promoting yoga activities during office hours to promote a healthy life and promote positive working culture. Asia Pacific market is projected to witness a lucrative market growth over the workplace stress management study period. The rising service sector employing a huge number of individuals and awareness among employees about toxic work culture are the prominent factors that contributed to the segment's market growth in workplace stress management.Moreover, recent favorable government initiatives to reduce high work pressure jobs also contributing to the region's market growth of workplace stress management.

Major market participants include:

Fitbit

ComPsych

Marino Wellness

ActiveHealth Management

Truworth Wellness

Wellsource Inc.

CuraLinc Healthcare

Wellness Corporate Solutions (WCS)

Central Corporate Wellness

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Stakeholders 2. Executive Summary 3. Research Methodology3.1. Overview3.2. Data Services 4. Workplace Stress Management Market Insights4.1. Workplace Stress Management - Industry snapshot4.2. Workplace Stress Management Market Dynamics4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities4.2.1.1. Competitive working conditions4.2.1.2. Awareness among working professionals4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges4.2.2.1. Lack of proper framework4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4. PESTLE Analysis4.5. Workplace Stress Management Market Industry trends4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis 5. Workplace Stress Management Market Assessment by Service5.1. Key Findings5.2. Stress Assessment5.3. Yoga & Meditation5.4. Resilience Training5.5. Progress Tracking Metrics 6. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, by End Use6.1. Key Findings6.2. Introduction6.3. Small Scale Organizations6.4. Medium Scale Organizations6.5. Large Scale Organizations 7. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, by Delivery Mode7.1. Key Findings7.2. Introduction7.3. Individual Counselors7.4. Personal Fitness Trainers7.5. Meditation Specialists 8. Workplace Stress Management Market Assessment by Activity8.1. Key Findings8.2. Introduction8.3. Indoor8.4. Outdoor 9. Workplace Stress Management Market Assessment by Geography9.1. Key findings9.2. Workplace Stress Management Market, By Geography, 2016-2028 (USD Million)9.3. Workplace Stress Management Market, By Service, 2016-2028 (USD Million)9.3. Workplace Stress Management Market, By End Use, 2016-2028 (USD Million)9.3. Workplace Stress Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2016-2028 (USD Million)9.3. Workplace Stress Management Market, By Activity, 2016- 2028 (USD Million) 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions 11. Chapter 9. Company Profiles11.1. Company Overview11.2. Financial Performance11.3. Product & Services Benchmarking11.4. Recent DevelopmentFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yn188v

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-171

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-15-bn-workplace-stress-management-markets-to-2028-301358122.html

SOURCE Research and Markets