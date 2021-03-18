Global $1438.49 Billion Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coal, lignite, and anthracite market is expected to grow from $1028.32 billion in 2020 to $1151.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. Major companies in the coal, lignite, and anthracite market include Coal India Limited; ShenHua Group; BHP Billiton Ltd; China Coal Energy Co Ltd and Anglo American plc.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1438.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.The coal, lignite, and anthracite market consists of sales of coal, lignite, and anthracite by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine bituminous, anthracite, and lignite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. It also includes the development of coal mine sites, and improvement of coal, including cleaning, washing, screening, and sizing of coal. The coal, lignite, and anthracite market is segmented into coal; lignite and anthracite. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global coal, lignite, and anthracite market, accounting for 80% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 7% of the global coal, lignite, and anthracite market. South America was the smallest region in the global coal, lignite, and anthracite market.Coal mining companies are using 3D mine visualizers to obtain a real-time digital model of a mine. With a web-based interface, information about the model is available with any connected device. It offers full record and playback capabilities in 3D thus allowing operators to review and analyze historical data in order to improve productivity and identify best practices. 3D mine visualizers significantly enhance the productivity of large mining environments. It is a valuable tool in operations planning, analyzing problematic areas and tracking mine development over time. Companies such as Sandvik and Komatsu are offering 3D visualizer systems.Negative environmental impacts of coal will push coal end users to shift to alternative sources going forward. Coal-fired power plants are the largest individual sources of climate pollution. They are globally responsible for more than 70% of CO2 emissions in the power generation industry; this is expected to restrain the growth of coal mines. Coal burning also leads to death of about 3.5 million people annually from air pollution.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition 3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services 4.2. Key Features and Differentiators 4.3. Development Products 5. Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain 5.2. Distribution 5.3. End Customers 6. Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences 6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Trends And Strategies 8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite 9. Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Size And Growth9.1. Market Size 9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 9.2.2. Restraints On The Market 9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 9.3.2. Restraints On The Market 10. Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion) 10.2. Global Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region 10.3. Global Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region 11. Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Segmentation11.1. Global Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Coal

Lignite

Anthracite

11.2. Global Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market, Segmentation By End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Electricity

Steel

Cement

Others

11.3. Global Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market, Segmentation By Mining Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

11.4. Global Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market, Segmentation By Organisation Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

12. Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Segments12.1. Global Coal Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Bituminous Coal; Sub-Bituminous Coal 12.2. Global Lignite Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) 12.3. Global Anthracite Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) 13. Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Metrics13.1. Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global 13.2. Per Capita Average Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

