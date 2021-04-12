Global $127.4 Billion Dialysis Market Insights & Forecasts To 2024 Featuring Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter International, B.Braun, Asahi Kasei, & Nipro

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dialysis Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dialysis Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dialysis market is estimated to reach US$127.4 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.29% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The factors such as higher prevalence among aging population, increasing diabetic population, rising healthcare spending and increasing cases of ESRD are expected to drive the market.

However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high treatment costs, stringent regulations and rising kidney transplantation procedures. A few notable trends include rising demand for home dialysis, favorable reimbursement structure, technological advancements and preference of dialysis treatment over the transplant.

The global dialysis market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The global dialysis market is highly dominated by hemodialysis owing to a preference for dialysis treatment over transplant, rising prevalence of kidney diseases and a rising number of dialysis centers.

The global dialysis market is expected to grow in future due to the growing number of patients suffering from diabetes, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness regarding kidney diseases. In terms of geographical areas, North America and Europe are major contributors to the global dialysis market supported by growing cases of end-stage renal diseases and surge in funding for the development of new products with advanced technology.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global dialysis market, segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

The major regional markets ( North America , EMEA and the Asia Pacific ) have been analyzed.

, EMEA and the ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Inc., Baxter International Inc., B.Braun , Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nipro Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Dialysis Products Manufacturers

Dialysis Services Providers

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)1.2 End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Dialysis Methods

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Decline in Global GDP Growth 2.2 Rise in Unemployment 2.3 Decline in Global Trade 2.4 Decline in Industrial Production2.5 Accelerating Global Poverty

3. Global Dialysis Market Analysis3.1 Global Dialysis Market by Value3.2 Global Dialysis Market Forecast by Value 3.3 Global Dialysis Market by Product & Services 3.3.1 Global Dialysis Services Market by Value 3.3.2 Global Dialysis Services Market Forecast by Value 3.3.3 Global Dialysis Product Market by Value 3.3.4 Global Dialysis Product Market Forecast by Value 3.4 Global Dialysis Patients 3.5 Global Dialysis Market by Segment 3.5.1 Global Hemodialysis Market Forecast by Value3.5.2 Global Peritoneal Market Forecast by Value3.6 Global Dialysis Patients by Segment3.6.1 Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Patients3.7 Global Dialysis Market by End-Use3.8 Global Dialysis Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America4.1.1 North America Dialysis Market Forecast by Value4.1.2 North America Dialysis Patients4.2 Asia Pacific 4.3 EMEA

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Higher Prevalence among Aging Population5.1.2 Increasing Diabetic Population5.1.3 Rising Healthcare Spending5.1.4 Increasing Cases of ESRD5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Rising Demand for Home Dialysis5.2.2 Favorable Reimbursement Structure5.2.3 Technological Advancements5.2.4 Preference of Dialysis Treatment over Transplant5.3 Challenges 5.3.1 High Treatment Costs5.3.2 Stringent Regulations5.3.3 Rising Kidney Transplantation Procedures

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market 6.1.1 Revenue Comparison 6.1.2 Market Cap Comparison 6.1.3 Global Dialysis Providers by Patients6.1.4 Global Dialysis Products Market Share by Company 6.1.5 Global Hemodialysis Dialysis Products Market Share by Company6.1.6 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Products Market Share by Company6.2 North America 6.2.1 North America Dialysis Patients Treated Share by Company6.2.2 Top Dialysis Service Providers in U.S.6.2.3 Top Home Dialysis Service Providers in U.S.6.3 Asia-Pacific 6.3.1 Asia Pacific Dialysis Patients Treated Share by Company6.4 EMEA 6.4.1 EMEA Dialysis Patients Treated Share by Company6.5 Latin America 6.5.1 Latin America Dialysis Patients Treated Share by Company

7. Company Profiles7.1 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 DaVita Inc.7.3 Baxter International Inc. 7.4 B.Braun 7.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation 7.6 Nipro CorporationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adv79t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-127-4-billion-dialysis-market-insights--forecasts-to-2024-featuring-fresenius-medical-care-davita-baxter-international-bbraun-asahi-kasei--nipro-301266792.html

SOURCE Research and Markets