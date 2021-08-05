Global $125 Billion Mining Equipment Market To 2025: Industry Is Witnessing A Large Scale Adoption Of Different Clusters Of Technologies Such As Robotics & Automation, Smart Sensors, And 3D Printing

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mining Equipment Market (by Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global mining equipment market is expected to reach US$125.7 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5%, during 2021-2025.

Factors such as increasing coal consumption in China, rising copper production from underground, growing sales of mineral fertilizers, rising demand for cobalt batteries and increasing use of electric machinery in underground mining would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by export of used mining machinery to developing countries and stringent regulations on mining activities. A few notable trends may include Upsurge in the copper consumption in passenger vehicles, accelerating capital expenditure in mining industry, use of telematics in mining machinery and growing use of outsourcing equipment.

Mining equipment market is expanding speedily all across the world due to the development in new mining tools and machinery. Technology is becoming a critical differentiating factor for manufacturers and mining companies as digitization and automation are continuously gaining momentum.

Key players are focusing on reducing the cost of extraction and equipment maintenance. Moreover, the industry is witnessing a large scale adoption of different clusters of technologies, such as robotics & automation, smart sensors, and 3D printing, to enhance operational efficiency, which is propelling the market growth considerably.

Regionally, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and ROW. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share for mining equipment with India, Australia, and China as the main revenue-generating countries in region.

Further, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the mining activities, due to the legal restrictions and lockdown measures, which impacted the mining equipment market in 2020.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Hitachi Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Limited, Liebherr, Atlas Copco and Sandvik) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Types of Mining Process1.3 Common Heavy Equipment for Mining 1.4 Mining Equipment Automation1.5 A Typical Mining Equipment Cycle1.6 Mining Equipment Value Chain 2. COVID-19 Impact2.1 Downfall in the Iron Ore Production2.2 Decline in Copper Exploration Spending 2.3 Fall in the Rig Count 3. Global Market3.1 Global Mining Equipment Market by Value 3.2 Global Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 3.3 Global Mining Equipment Market by Type3.3.1 Global Surface Mining Equipment Market by Value 3.3.2 Global Surface Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 3.3.3 Global Underground Mining Equipment Market by Value 3.3.4 Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 3.3.5 Global Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Value 3.3.6 Global Mineral Processing Equipment Market Forecast by Value 3.4 Global Mining Equipment Market by Application3.4.1 Global Metal Mining Equipment Market by Value 3.4.2 Global Metal Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 3.4.3 Global Non-Metal Mining Equipment Market by Value 3.4.4 Global Non-Metal Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 3.4.5 Global Coal Mining Equipment Market by Value 3.4.6 Global Coal Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 3.5 Global Mining Equipment Market by Regions 4. Regional Market4.1 Asia Pacific 4.1.1 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Market by Value 4.1.2 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 4.2 North America 4.2.1 North America Mining Equipment Market by Value 4.2.2 North America Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 4.2.3 North America Mining Equipment Market by Regions 4.2.4 The U.S. Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 4.2.5 The U.S. Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 4.2.6 The U.S. Mining Equipment Market by Type 4.2.7 The U.S. Surface Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 4.2.8 The U.S. Surface Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 4.2.9 The U.S. Underground Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 4.2.10 The U.S. Underground Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 4.3 Europe 4.3.1 Europe Mining Equipment Market by Value 4.3.2 Europe Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 4.4 ROW4.4.1 ROW Mining Equipment Market by Value 4.4.2 ROW Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Coal Consumption in China 5.1.2 Rising Copper Production from Underground 5.1.3 Growing Sales of Mineral Fertilizers 5.1.4 Rising Demand for Cobalt Batteries 5.1.5 Increasing Use of Electric Machinery in Underground Mining5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Upsurge in the Copper Consumption in Passenger Vehicles5.2.2 Accelerating Capital Expenditure in Mining Industry5.2.3 Use of Telematics in Mining Machinery5.2.4 Growing Use of Outsourcing Equipment5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Export of Used Mining Machinery to Developing Countries5.3.2 Stringent Regulations on Mining Activities 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison 6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison 7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview 7.3 Business Strategies

