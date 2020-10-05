Global $124.35 Billion Crowdfunding Markets, 2019-2020 & 2024: Focus On P2P Lending, Equity Investment, Hybrid, Reward

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crowdfunding Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The crowdfunding market is poised to grow by $ 124.35 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. This report on the crowdfunding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by social media as a source of free of cost promotion and increasing customer base.This study identifies the easy access to capital in comparison with traditional funding as one of the prime reasons driving the crowdfunding market growth during the next few years.The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crowdfunding market vendors that include AngelList Holdings LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, Patreon Inc., and Teespring Inc. Also, the crowdfunding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Equity investment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Reward - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AngelList Holdings LLC

CircleUp Network Inc.

Crowdfunder Inc.

Fundable LLC

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

Kickstarter PBC

Patreon Inc.

Teespring Inc.

AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tsnmm

