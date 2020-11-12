Global $12.6 Billion Hydrocolloids Markets, 2020-2025 - Impact Of Covid-19 Driving Consumption Of Premium Food & Beverages, Expected To Drive Demand For Hydrocolloids

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrocolloids Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrocolloids market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the hydrocolloids market is driven by factors such as the expansion of the processed food industry due to the increase in demand for convenience foods in the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & African regions. Key drivers for the market's growth include a robust R&D base, as manufacturers are focusing on with product innovations to offer high-quality hydrocolloids for the end-user industries and the multifunctionality of hydrocolloids. "The thickeners segment for hydrocolloids is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020." The hydrocolloids markets, by function, is estimated to be dominated by the thickeners segment in 2020. Hydrocolloids are widely used as thickeners in various food products such as soups, salad dressings, gravies, sauces, and toppings. Key hydrocolloids used as thickeners include xanthan gum, guar gum, locust bean gum (LBG), gum Arabic, and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC). "The animal segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020" The hydrocolloids market, by source, is estimated to be dominated by the animal segment in 2020. Hydrocolloids of animal origin are produced using skins and bones of different sources, such as beef, pork, and fish. Gelatin is one of the major hydrocolloids derived from animal sources having applications in the confectionery industry. "The gelatin segment for hydrocolloids is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020." The hydrocolloids market, by type, is estimated to be dominated by the gelatin segment in 2020. Gelatin is derived from animal sources and has applications in food products such as candies, desserts, marshmallows, and ice creams. In Europe, gelatin is classified as food and is not subjected to food additive legislation. This is projected to create a lucrative opportunity for hydrocolloids manufacturers in the coming years. "The food & beverages segment for hydrocolloids is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020." The hydrocolloids market, by application, is estimated to be dominated by the food & beverage segment in 2020. The demand for hydrocolloids is projected to increase in the coming years due to its multifunctionality in the food industry and the rise in demand for convenience foods in emerging countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market4.2 Pre and Post Covid-19 Scenario4.3 Hydrocolloids Market, by Region4.4 Hydrocolloids Market, by Type4.5 Market, by Function4.6 Hydrocolloids Market, by Application4.7 North America: Hydrocolloids Market, by Source and Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 Driving Consumption of Premium Food & Beverages, Expected to Drive Demand for Hydrocolloids5.2.1.2 Multifunctionality of Hydrocolloids Leads to Their Wide Range of Applications5.2.1.3 Post Covid Impact on Health and Wellness Trends, Subsequently Rising Health-Consciousness Among Consumer, Driving the Natural Hydrocolloids Market5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Stringent International Quality Standards and Regulations5.2.2.2 Shortage of Resources Has Created a Demand-Supply Imbalance5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Illustrate Great Potential for Hydrocolloids Post Covid-195.2.3.2 Increase in Investments in Research & Development5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in the Prices of Raw Materials5.2.4.2 Unclear Labeling Leading to Ambiguity and Uncertainty5.3 List of Adjacent or Related Markets 6 Hydrocolloids Market: Regulations6.1 Introduction6.2 Codex Alimentarius6.3 European Commission 7 Industry Trends7.1 Introduction7.2 Supply Chain7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis7.4 Patent Analysis 8 Hydrocolloids Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis8.2.1 Optimistic Scenario8.2.2 Realistic Scenario8.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario8.3 Gelatin8.3.1 Gelatin is Commonly Added as a Gelling Agent in Candies, Desserts, Marshmallows, and Ice Creams8.4 Xanthan Gum8.4.1 Xanthan Gum is a Natural Polysaccharide and is Used in Various Industries8.5 Carrageenan8.5.1 Carrageenan is a Water-Soluble Gum and is Used in Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Products, and Bakery Products8.6 Alginates8.6.1 Alginate Used in Processed Foods and Beverages to Has Properties Such as Gelling, Thickening, Suspending, and Stabilizing8.7 Agar8.7.1 Agar is a Hydrocolloid Derived from Seaweeds, and is Hence Suitable for Vegetarians8.8 Pectin8.8.1 Pectin is Used for a Wide Range of Applications Such as Fruit Beverages and Soft Drinks8.9 Guar Gum8.9.1 Used as a Thickener in Fruit Juices in the Beverage Industry8.1 Locust Bean Gum8.10.1 Used as a Thickening Agent, Fat Replicator, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent, Coating Agent, and Texture and Sizing Agents in Various Industries8.11 Gum Arabic8.11.1 Gum Arabic is Used in Beverage Production, as It Helps to Stabilize the Flavor and Essential Oils in the Production of Soft Drinks or Concentrated Juices8.12 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (Cmc)8.12.1 Cellulose Gum is a Water-Soluble Gum That Has Been Used for Over Half a Century as a Thickener and Stabilizer in Food Products8.13 Microcrystalline Cellulose8.13.1 Microcrystalline Cellulose (Mcc) is Used in Applications Such as Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, and Cosmetics 9 Hydrocolloids Market, by Source9.1 Introduction9.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario9.2.2 Realistic Scenario9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario9.3 Botanical9.3.1 Exudate Gums Are Polysaccharides Produced by Plants9.4 Microbial9.4.1 Xanthan Gum and Gellan Gum Are the Most Widely Used Microbial Hydrocolloids9.5 Animal9.5.1 Gelatin is Mainly Extracted from Animal Sources and Finds Applications is in the Confectionery Sector9.6 Seaweed9.6.1 Seaweed Hydrocolloids Have Commercial Prospects and Can Be Used as a Major Substitute to Plant Polysaccharides in the Near Future9.7 Synthetic9.7.1 Synthetic Hydrocolloids Are Cellulose Derivatives That Serve Principal Functions, Such as Thickening, Stabilizing, Emulsifying, and Gelling 10 Hydrocolloids Market, by Function10.1 Introduction10.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis10.2.1 Optimistic Scenario10.2.2 Realistic Scenario10.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario10.3 Thickeners10.3.1 as Thickening Agents, They Find Applications in Soups, Salad Dressings, Gravies, Sauces, and Toppings10.4 Stabilizers10.4.1 Hydrocolloids Act as Stabilizers in Dairy Products, Beverages, and Desserts10.5 Gelling Agents10.5.1 Hydrocolloid Gelation is Used in Various Food Applications, as These Combine Macroscopic Structure Formation With An Ability to Flow and Often Have a Soft Solid Texture10.6 Fat Replacers10.6.1 Consumers Now Prefer Eating Reduced-Fat Products in Their Routine Diet10.7 Coating Materials10.7.1 Hydrocolloids Are Extensively Used in Edible Film-Forming Functions10.8 Others10.8.1 Hydrocolloids Are Also Gaining Popularity as Emulsifiers and Moisture-Binding Agents in Food Applications 11 Hydrocolloids Market, by Application11.1 Introduction11.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis11.2.1 Optimistic Scenario11.2.2 Realistic Scenario11.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario11.3 Food & Beverages11.3.1 Bakery & Confectionery11.3.1.1 Hydrocolloids Are Widely Used to Improve the Quality of Bakery Products by Providing Texture, Stability, and Extended Shelf-Life11.3.2 Meat & Poultry Products11.3.2.1 Hydrocolloids Improve the Cooking Yield, Texture, and Slice Characteristics11.3.3 Sauces & Dressings11.3.3.1 Hydrocolloids Are Used in Many Sauces and Dressing Applications11.3.4 Dairy Products11.3.4.1 Food Hydrocolloids Are Used as Stabilizers, Thickeners, and Gelling Agents in Various Dairy & Frozen Food Products11.3.5 Others11.3.5.1 Hydrocolloids Are Used in Various Other Applications Such as Baby Foods, Beverages, and Prepared Foods11.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products11.4.1 Hydrocolloids Are Used as Viscosity Control Agents, Due to Their Thickening and Gelling Properties, and Water-Binding Features in Cosmetic and Personal Care Applications11.5 Pharmaceuticals11.5.1 Use of Hydrocolloids in Pharmaceutical Products, Including Tablets, Capsules, and Syrups, is on the Rise 12 Hydrocolloids Market, by Region 13 Competitive Landscape 13.1 Overview13.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Companies13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping13.3.1 Dynamic Differentiators13.3.2 Innovators13.3.3 Visionary Leaders13.3.4 Emerging Companies13.4 Market Ranking Analysis of the Hydrocolloids Market13.5 Competitive Scenario13.5.1 Expansions & Investments13.5.2 New Product Launches13.5.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships13.5.4 Mergers & Acquisitions13.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/Sme)13.6.1 Progressive Companies13.6.2 Starting Blocks13.6.3 Responsive Companies13.6.4 Dynamic Companies 14 Company Profiles: Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

Agar Del Pacifo

Agarmex

Altrafine Gums

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Adm)

Ashland Inc.

B & V Srl

BASF

Bhansali International

CP Kelco

Cargill

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Deosen

Dupont

East-Agar As

Exandal Corp

FMC Biopolymer

Fuerst Day Lawson

Fufeng Group

Glanbia Nutritionals

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.A

Nexira

Palsgaard A/S

Tate & Lyle plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqrrzh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-12-6-billion-hydrocolloids-markets-2020-2025---impact-of-covid-19-driving-consumption-of-premium-food--beverages-expected-to-drive-demand-for-hydrocolloids-301171876.html

SOURCE Research and Markets