Global $11.74 Bn Hazmat Suits Market Outlook To 2027: Emerging Markets And The Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hazmat Suits - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hazmat Suits market accounted for $6,124.86 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $11,742.83 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. While the factors like rising cases of Ebola, and strict law enforcement on employee safety are driving the market growth. However, limitations associated with hazmat suits is restraining the growth of the market.Hazmat suits are personal protective equipment worn to protect people from hazardous materials or substances, including chemicals, biological agents, or radioactive materials. They are also known as chemical suits, biohazard suits, and anti-radiation suits.Based on safety standards, the level A hazmat suit segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the increasing need for protection against both the chemical and biological hazardous waste materials. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific has a growing prominence owing to the growth in the economic activities in Asia-Pacific countries, there is a growing focus on healthcare industry development which include safety. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Application Analysis3.7 End User Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Hazmat Suits Market, By Type5.1 Introduction 5.2 Heavy Duty Protective Suit5.3 Light Protective Suit 6 Global Hazmat Suits Market, By User Type6.1 Introduction 6.2 Personal Use 6.3 Industrial Use 7 Global Hazmat Suits Market, By Safety Standards7.1 Introduction 7.2 Level A 7.3 Level B 7.4 Level C 7.5 Level D 8 Global Hazmat Suits Market, By Application8.1 Introduction 8.2 Chemical Waste 8.3 Bio-Hazard & Hazardous Material 8.4 Infection Control & Bio-Hazard 8.5 Fire/High Temperatures 9 Global Hazmat Suits Market, By End User9.1 Introduction 9.2 Utilities 9.3 Mining & Metallurgy9.4 Healthcare 9.5 Oil & Gas 9.6 Construction 9.7 Transportation 9.8 Manufacturing 9.9 Chemical Industry 9.10 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry 10 Global Hazmat Suits Market, By Geography 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers11.3 New Product Launch11.4 Expansions 11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling12.1 3M Company 12.2 Kimblery-Clark Corporation12.3 Ansell Inc. 12.4 Lakeland Industries Inc.12.5 DGD HAZMAT 12.6 MATISEC 12.7 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA12.8 Lancs Industries 12.9 Honeywell Inc. 12.10 Kappler 12.11 Halyard Health Inc 12.12 Respirex 12.13 Msa Safety Inc. 12.14 Alpha Pro Tech Inc. 12.15 Dupont Inc. 12.16 Sioen Industries NV

