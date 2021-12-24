Global $11.52 Billion Construction Toys Market 2025, Featuring Vtech, Lego, Habro, Mattel And Mega Bloks

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Toys Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Toys Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction toy market is expected to grow from $8.94 billion in 2020 to $9.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The market is expected to reach $11.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The introduction of eco-friendly construction toys is the key trend gaining popularity in the construction toys market. Key players are coming up with eco-friendly and sustainable products as concerns over the safety of the raw materials used in construction toys have grown and to maintain a competitive edge over the other players.

A rise in disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the construction toys market in the forecast period. An increase in disposable income is fuelling a healthy surge in leisure spending across the world, with an increase in disposable income, consumers are willing to invest to boost their standard of living, resulting in the purchase of a vast range of consumer products and recreational products such as toys. For example, in the USA, disposable personal income rose from $14,974 billion in 2019 to $17,515.2 billion in 2020. The rise in per capita net disposable income led customers to increase their spending on toys and games, which in turn boosted the demand for construction toys, driving the market growth.The countries covered in the construction toys market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider construction toys market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The construction toys market section of the report gives context. It compares the construction toys market with other segments of the construction toys market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, construction toys indicators comparison.

Company Profiles

Vtech

LEGO

Hasbro

Mattel

Mega Bloks

Bandai Co. Ltd

Melissa & Doug

Knex

Gebr. Marklin & Cie. GmbH

Meccano

Tegu

Spin Master Ltd.

PlayMonster LLC

KnuckleStrutz

Magformers

Schylling Inc.

Nanoblock

Polydron Limited

Learning Resources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e61nmp

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-11-52-billion-construction-toys-market-2025--featuring-vtech-lego-habro-mattel-and-mega-bloks-301450724.html

SOURCE Research and Markets