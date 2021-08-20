Global $11.2 Bn Geosynthetics Markets To 2027: Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geosynthetics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Geosynthetics Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geosynthetics estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Geotextiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Geomembranes segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGRThe Geosynthetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Other Product Types Segment to Record 6.4% CAGRIn the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential

Increasing Prominence of Geosynthetics in Economic and Environmental Sustainability

Surging Waste and Water Management Applications Drive Demand for Geomembranes

Focus on Innovation Steers Growth

Geosynthetics Move into Energy Sector

Jute Geo-textiles - A Potential New Application of Jute Fiber

Rise in Demand for Coir Geotextiles

Use of Geosynthetics in Green Roofs Gains Momentum

Geocomposite Drains Bringing a Paradigm Shift in the Green Roofs Technology

Demand for Geosynthetic Materials Witnesses an Upward Momentum

Submerged Breakwaters to Tackle Beach Erosion

Increasing Use of Geogrids in Railway and Road Applications

Rising Raw Material Costs Affect Geotextiles and Geogrid Markets

Emerging Trends in Techtextil Technologies

Technical Textiles vs. Geotextiles

Comparison of Product Focus, Lifespan Quality Standards, Properties and Application of Geo-Textiles and Technical Textiles

