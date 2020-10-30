Global $11.1 Billion Alternative Data Market Analysis And Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alternative Data Market by Type, Industry Vertical and Region: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Alternative Data Market size is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 44% CAGR during the forecast period.Alternative data (Alt-data) can be considered as undiscovered data that isn't inside the domain of customary data sources, for example, SEC filings, fiscal reports, official statements, and the management presentation. An Alternative data set can be composed of different sources, for example, e-commerce sites, public records, social media, monetary exchanges, web traffic, cell phones, sensors, satellites, and so on.On applying explicit analytics on this composed data, it yields extra bits of knowledge that were earlier obscure, and are utilized by investors to assess investment opportunities. As this new data is a significant differentiator that adds to the alpha (market outperformance), the buy-sides elements, for example, hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity funds, pension funds, unit trusts, and life insurance organizations, are effectively utilizing it to construct fundamental investment models to beat the market.The key drivers credited to the market development include the noteworthy increment in the kinds of Alternative data sources over the last decade. The most well-known sources of alt data are web scarping and financial transactions, the rising sources, including cell phones, social media, satellites, sensors, IoT-enabled gadgets, and others, are gaining extensive prevalence. Accordingly, the organizations are effectively extending their offering by collecting data from every such source. The rising demand for Alternative data from hedge funds is anticipated to fuel market development significantly. The majority of hedge fund managers are currently utilizing Alternative data to get a competitive edge by producing out-performance and supporting risk management measures.During the COVID outbreak, the organizations are utilizing Alternative data collected from social media, cell phones, applications, wearables, and other IoT-based gadgets to calculate changes in the behavior pattern of a consumer associated with purchases and interests. The segment related to the transactions with credit and debit cards is foreseen to show the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026 attributable to the high precision of the data type and high demand from asset administrators. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2017, May to 2020, Jul) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Alternative Data Market by Industry Vertical4.1 Global BFSI Alternative Data Market by Region4.2 Global IT & Telecom Alternative Data Market by Region4.3 Global Transportation & Logistics Alternative Data Market by Region4.4 Global Retail & eCommerce Alternative Data Market by Region4.5 Global Energy & Utilities Alternative Data Market by Region4.6 Global Media & Entertainment Alternative Data Market by Region4.7 Global Real Estate & Construction Alternative Data Market by Region4.8 Global Other Industry Vertical Alternative Data Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Alternative Data Market by Type5.1 Global Credit & Debit Card Transactions Alternative Data Market by Region5.2 Global Mobile Type Usage Alternative Data Market by Region5.3 Global Web Traffic & Scraped Data Alternative Data Market by Region5.4 Global Social & Sentiment Data Alternative Data Market by Region5.5 Global Geo-location, Satellite & Weather Data Alternative Data Market by Region5.6 Global Others Alternative Data Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Alternative Data Market by Region Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Nasdaq, Inc. (Quandl, Inc.)

Advan Research Corporation

Dataminr, Inc.

The Earnest Research Company

Preqin Ltd. (Dynamo Software)

RevenPack International SL

Thinknum, Inc.

YipitData

1010Data, Inc.

Eagle Alpha Ltd.

