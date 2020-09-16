Global $10 Bn Digital PC Games Market To 2030 Featuring Tencent Games, Ubisoft, King, Activision Blizzard, Zynga, GungHo Online, Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, EA

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital PC Games Market Global Report 2020 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for digital PC games as a consequence of the secondary effects of Covid 19.

The global digital PC games market is expected to grow from $4.9 billion in 2019 to about $10.5 billion in 2020 as people are staying at home for self-quarantine or due to lockdown and there is availability of an ample amount of free time. This has led to a surge in the demand for digital PC games as people tend to look for options to spend their leisure time indoors. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $9.3 billion at a CAGR of 17% through 2023.

The digital PC games market consists of sale of digital PC games and related products. Digital PC game is a program designed to provide interactive experience to the player. Virtual environment provided by the digital PC games do not limit players by physical space or by hands on access but considers a wide range of cultural and media activities based on digital technologies. The digital PC games have integrated different features such as voice recognition, 3D gaming, GPS tracking and many more to provide players with real life experiences.

The global digital pc games market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the digital pc games market in 2019.

In 2018, Tencent, a large video game company acquired 80% stake in Grinding Gear Games. This acquisition will help Grinding Gear Games to expand their their games and increase their employees in order to do so. Grinding Gear Games is a New Zealand based video game developer company.

The digital PC games market covered in this report is segmented by game subscription model into premium, freemium.

The piracy of the digital PC games majorly restrains the growth of the market. Piracy is the unauthorized reproduction of the content. Pirating the digital PC games will result in loss in revenue and will hamper the growth of the market.For instance, Irdeto disclosed that there were 355,664 torrent downloads of a major sports title on pay-to-play (P2P) network. This brings in a potential loss of $21.34 million. Piracy is a major threat in the digital PC games industry if the games are compromised within 2 weeks of their launch and burden with huge revenue losses. The piracy of digital PC games is thereby an obstacle to the market.

The emergence of cloud gaming is a major trend in the digital PC games market. Cloud gaming is a disruptive platform where the provider runs the game on its servers and then streams back the display and expands the users for premium games. The advantage of streaming games from the cloud increases the number users for digital PC games as it eliminates the need for upgrading hardware. For instance, in November 2019, Google has launched Stadia, a cloud gaming service capable of streaming video games in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, in 14 different countries with 22 games during the launch.

The increasing demand to avail PC games digitally is contributing to the growth of the market. The advantage of convenience, cross-buying and easy to store that are provided by digital distribution impel the players to access the access PC games digitally. The gamers can get pre-loaded games when they are pre-ordered and will have immediate access to the games the moment they are launched in the market. According to a survey conducted by GameIndustry.biz along with Ipsos, 30% respondents considered buying digitally due to the low price that is being offered and 20% bought them for discount. 15% responded that they will have access to the games as soon as they see it on any other platform and 7% responded that they would pre-order to get the access tot he games when it is launched in the market. The increasing demand for digital distribution ill drive the digital PC games market.

Major players in the digital PC games market are

Tencent Games

Games Ubisoft

King

Activision Blizzard

Zynga

GungHo Online

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

Nintendo

Electronic Arts

