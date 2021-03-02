Global $1.8 Billion Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market To 2027: Focused Approach Of Key Market Players On Cost-Effective Treatments Are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 The "Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Disease Type; By Technology; By Specialty; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 The "Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Disease Type; By Technology; By Specialty; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rare disease genetic testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2027The growing need for on-time diagnosis of uncommon disorders, rising prevalence of rare disorders, innovations in genomic testing, and the focused approach of the market player's in cost-effective treatments are the key factors responsible for market growth. Moreover, government-sponsored schemes are also expected to positively impact the market. In February 2020, the government of India announced financial assistance of INR 15 lacs to the patients suffering from uncommon ailments under the Rashtriya Arogaya Nidhi scheme for a one-time treatment.The global rare disease genetic testing industry is fragmented based on disease type, technology, specialty, end-use, and region. In terms of disease type, the market is segmented into neurological disorders, immunological disorders, hematology illnesses, endocrine & metabolism ailments, cancer, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular disorders, dermatology illnesses, and others.Based on technology, the rare disease genetic testing industry is further bifurcated into next-generation sequencing, array technology, PCR-based testing, FISH, sanger sequencing, and karyotyping. Based on specialty, the rare disease genetic testing industry is further bifurcated into molecular, chromosomal, and biochemical genomic tests. Based on end-use, the rare disease genomic testing industry is further bifurcated into research laboratories & CROs, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. Segment Highlights

Neurological ailments accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 on account of the increasing prevalence of neurologic disorders across the globe and presence of numerous testing techniques.

Based on technology, the next generation sequencing segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2027. The usage of the technology in whole genome sequencing is the key factor responsible for its segment's growth.

Molecular tests are expected to account for the highest revenue share by the end of 2027. The availability of advanced technologies and ability to test ultra-rare disorders is expected to drive market growth.

Research laboratories & CROs accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the increasing number of tests and growing occurrence of rare disorders across the developed economies.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Research Methodology 4. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Insights4.1. Rare Disease Genetic Testing - Industry snapshot4.2. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Dynamics4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities4.2.1.1. Prevalence of rare diseases4.2.1.2. Government backed funding4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges4.2.2.1. Lack of epidemiological data4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4. PESTLE Analysis4.5. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Industry trends 5. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Assessment by Disease Type5.1. Key Findings5.2. Introduction5.3. Neurological Disorders5.4. Immunological Disorders5.5. Hematology Diseases5.6. Endocrine & Metabolism Diseases5.7. Cancer5.8. Musculoskeletal Disorders5.9. Cardiovascular Disorders5.10. Dermatology Diseases 6. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market, by Technology6.1. Key Findings6.2. Introduction6.3. Next Generation Sequencing6.3.1. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market, by Next Generation Sequencing, By Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)6.3.2. Whole Exome Sequencing6.3.3. Whole Genome Sequencing6.4. Array Technology6.5. PCR - based Testing6.6. FISH6.7. Sanger Sequencing6.8. Karyotyping 7. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market, by Specialty7.1. Key Findings7.2. Introduction7.3. Molecular Genetic Testing7.4. Chromosomal Genetic Testing7.5. Biochemical Genetic Tests 8. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Assessment by End Use8.1. Key Findings8.2. Introduction8.3. Research Laboratories & CROs8.4. Hospitals & Clinics8.5. Diagnostic Laboratories 9. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Assessment by Geography9.1. Key findings9.2. Introduction 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis10.1.1. Expansion10.1.2. Acquisitions10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions 11. Company Profiles11.1. Company Overview11.2. Financial Performance11.3. Services/Product Benchmarking11.4. Recent Developments

Strand Life Sciences

Myriad Genetics

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Centogene N.V.

Invitae Corporation

3billion Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Baylor Genetics

Ambry Genetics

Perkin Elmer

Macrogen Inc.

Opko Health Inc.

Color Genomics Inc.

Health Network Laboratories

Preventiongenetics

Progenity Inc.

Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

