Global $1.66 Billion Breast Biopsy Market To 2025

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breast Biopsy Market (Core Needle, Vacuum Assisted & Fine Needle Aspiration): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast biopsy market is forecasted to reach US$1.66 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 8.68% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the global breast biopsy market was supported by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and the rising female population aged 65 or above.

The growing adoption of liquid biopsy is likely to have a positive impact on the global breast biopsy market. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by the increasing possibility of infection associated with breast biopsy procedures.

The global breast biopsy market by type can be segmented into the following segments: core needle biopsy (CNB), vacuum assisted biopsy (VAB) and fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB). In 2020, the dominant share of global breast biopsy market was held by core needle biopsy (CNB), followed by vacuum assisted biopsy (VAB).

The global breast biopsy market by image guided technology can be segmented as follows: mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, ultrasound guided biopsy, MRI guided biopsy and CT guided biopsy. The largest share of the market was held by mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, followed by ultrasound guided biopsy and MRI guided biopsy.

The global breast biopsy market by region can be segmented into the following segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2020, the dominant share of market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as the rising elderly female population, growing awareness regarding early detection of breast cancer and increasing income of the consumers helped in boosting market growth.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global breast biopsy market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe and Asia Pacific ) have been analyzed.

, and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Hologic, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Roche Group, Medtronic and Qiagen) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Breast Biopsy Manufacturers

Raw Material Providers

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Breast Biopsy1.1.1 Breast Biopsy - Introduction1.1.2 Preparation of a Breast Biopsy1.1.3 Results of a Breast Biopsy1.1.4 Risks Associated with Breast Biopsy1.2 Types of Breast Biopsies1.2.1 Fine Needle Aspiration1.2.2 Core Needle Biopsy1.2.3 Vacuum Assisted Breast Biopsy1.2.4 Direct & Frontal Biopsy1.2.5 Excisional (Surgical) Biopsy 2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Biopsy Market2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Biopsy Patient Population 3. Market Analysis3.1 Global Breast Biopsy Market by Value3.2 Global Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Breast Biopsy Market by Type3.3.1 Global Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Market by Value3.3.2 Global Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB) Market by Value3.3.4 Global Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB) Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 Global Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Market by Value3.3.6 Global Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Market Forecast by Value3.4 Global Breast Biopsy Market by Image Guided Technology3.4.1 Global Mammography Guided Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market by Value3.4.2 Global Mammography Guided Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value3.4.3 Global Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Market by Value3.4.4 Global Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value3.4.5 Global MRI Guided Breast Biopsy Market by Value3.4.6 Global MRI Guided Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value3.4.7 Global CT Guided Breast Biopsy Market by Value3.4.8 Global CT Guided Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value3.5 Global Breast Biopsy Market by Region 4. Regional Market4.1 North America4.1.1 North America Breast Biopsy Market by Value4.1.2 North America Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value4.2 Europe4.3 Asia Pacific4.4 ROW 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer5.1.2 Increase in Aged Female Population5.1.3 Incorporation of Minimally Invasive Breast Biopsies5.1.4 Rise in Initiatives Regarding Awareness of Breast Cancer5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Rising Momentum of Liquid Biopsy5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Risk of Infections5.3.2 Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison- Key Players 7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview7.3 Business Strategies

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Danaher Corporation

Hologic

Medtronic

Qiagen

Roche Group

