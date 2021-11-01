Global $1.45 Bn Glass Logistics Market By Service And Geography - 2021-2025
The analyst has been monitoring the glass logistics market and it is poised to grow by $1.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. The report on the glass logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for glass from the end-users and increasing demand for glass from the automotive industry.The glass logistics market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the expansion of glass production facilities.'According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased demand for glass from end-users.The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. The glass logistics market is segmented as below:
By Service
- Transportation
- Warehousing and VAS
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the expansion of glass production facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the glass logistics market growth during the next few years. The report on glass logistics market covers the following areas:
- Glass logistics market sizing
- Glass logistics market forecast
- Glass logistics market industry analysis
The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass logistics market vendors.
Companies Mentioned
- BASAMRO Logistics Group
- Bonded Logistics Inc.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Emons Group BV
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
- Lannutti Spa
- Nijman Zeetank Internationale Transport BV
- Odyssey Logistics and Technology Corp.
- sedak GmbH and Co. KG
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
List of ExhibitsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/he3e8q
