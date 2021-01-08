Global $1.25 Billion Prosthetics Market To 2025: Market Is Expected To Grow On The Back Of Increased Incidences Of Diabetes Among Children And Geriatric Population

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prosthetics Market Analysis by Technology (Bionic Limb, Mechanical Limb), End-user, Application, Region and Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Prosthetics Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 4.7% during 2020-2025. The Global Prosthetic Market was valued at USD 1,281.39 million in the year 2019 with North America leading the regional market share.The Prosthetics market is expected to grow on the back of increased incidences of diabetes among children and geriatric population. The Prosthetics market will grow exponentially with the rise in acceptance of prosthetics and decrease in the prices. A considerable increase of ergonomics in prosthetics product will leave a positive impact on their demand and the health of consumers.Among the End Users, Prosthetic clinics is witnessing rising demand from around the globe occupying a major market share in 2019, followed by Hospitals, owing to investments and acquisition of prosthetic clinics by companies.Under the Technology segment, Mechanical Limbs are expected to hold the largest market share with growing incidences of diabetes among older population and their ineligibility for bionic limb. Bionic Limbs will witness huge growth in the future but it is mostly lacking huge penetration because of higher pricing. Scope of the Report

The report analyses Prosthetics Market By Value

The report analyses Prosthetics Market By End Users (Hospital, Prosthetic Clinics, Others)

The report analyses Prosthetics Market By Technology (Bionic Limb, Mechanical Limb)

The report assesses the Prosthetics Market By Application (Lower Limb, Upper Limb)

The Global Prosthetics Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada Germany, France , Italy , United Kingdom , China , Japan , India , South Korea )

, , ) and By Country ( , Canada Germany, , , , , , , ) The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key Development and companies presence in Prosthetic with features of their products. Market share of leading Prosthetic manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Component and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Key Developments in Prosthetic. The companies analysed in the report include Ossur, Otto Bock , Blatchford, Freedom Innovation, Willow wood, Fillauer, Proteor, Streifender, Daw industries, Zimmer Biomet

, Blatchford, Freedom Innovation, Willow wood, Fillauer, Proteor, Streifender, Daw industries, Zimmer Biomet The report presents the analysis of Prosthetic Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary1.1 Research Methodology1.2 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Prosthetics Market: Product Outlook3.1 Product Outlook 4. Global Prosthetics Market: Sizing and Forecast4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2015-2025 5. Global Prosthetics Market Segmentation - By End User, By Value5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Prosthetics Market: By End User5.2 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.3 Prosthetics Clinic - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.4 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 6. Global Prosthetics Market Segmentation - By Technology, By Value6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Prosthetics: By Technology6.2 Mechanical Limb - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)6.3 Bionic Limb - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 7. Global Prosthetics Market Segmentation - By Application, By Value7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Face Mask: By Application7.2 Lower Limb - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)7.3 Upper Limb - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 8. Global Prosthetics Market: Regional Analysis 9. North America Prosthetics Market: An Analysis (2015-2025) 10. Europe Prosthetics Market: An Analysis (2015-2025) 11. Asia Pacific Prosthetics Market: An Analysis (2015-2025) 12. Global Prosthetics Market Dynamics12.1 Drivers12.2 Restraints12.3 Trends 13. Market Attractiveness13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Prosthetics Market - By End User, 202513.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Prosthetics Market - By Technology, 202513.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Prosthetics Market - By Application, 202513.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Prosthetics Market - By Region, 2025 14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Key Developments14.2 Market Share Analysis 15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)15.1 Blatchford15.2 Freedom Innovation15.3 Willow wood15.4 Fillauer15.5 Ossur15.6 Otto Bock15.7 Daw industries15.8 Zimmer Biomet15.9 Streifender15.10 Proteor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsqdn4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-1-25-billion-prosthetics-market-to-2025-market-is-expected-to-grow-on-the-back-of-increased-incidences-of-diabetes-among-children-and-geriatric-population-301203330.html

SOURCE Research and Markets