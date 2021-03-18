Global $1.16 Billion Breath Analyzer Market To 2025: Opportunities In Technological Advancements, Emerging Markets & Increasing Adoption Of Breath Analyzers

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End-user (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals), Application, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC,...

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End-user (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals), Application, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breath analyzer market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4%.

Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as alcohol and drug abuse, stringent government regulations and increasing use of breathalyzers in detecting various diseases.

The fuel cell breathalyzer segment to hold the largest market share in 2020

Based on technology, the breath analyzers market is segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxide sensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cells segment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Fuel cells are the most widely used technology in breath analyzers.

Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high level of accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not require multiple sensors. These analyzers are considered the gold standard of handheld alcohol testers for both personal and professional use.

The alcohol detection segment to hold the largest market share in 2020

On the basis of application, the breath analyzers market is segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).

The law enforcement agencies segment to hold the largest market share in 2020

Based on end users, the breath analyzers market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, enterprises, and individuals. In 2020, the law enforcement agencies segment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Stringent safety laws against DUI and the rising scale of screening and evidential testing are driving the adoption of breath analyzers in law enforcement.

The Asia-Pacific region to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Geographically, North America dominated the global breath analyzer market in 2020. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation ( Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH ( Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK) are some of the leading players in the breath analyzer market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Alcohol and Drug Abuse

Stringent Government Regulations

Growing Use of Breath Analyzers in Detecting Various Diseases

Restraints

Accuracy Concerns

Hygiene Concerns

Opportunities

Technological Advancements

Emerging Markets

Increasing Adoption of Breath Analyzers

Value Chain Analysis

Research & Development (R&D)

Manufacturing & Assembly

Distribution, Marketing & Sales, and Post-Sales Services

Ecosystem Analysis of the Breath Analyzers Market

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Breath Analyzers Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulatory Guidelines: Breath Analyzers Market

Patent Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Company Profiles

Major Players

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation

Bactrack

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Lifeloc Technologies

Intoximeters

Alere

AK GlobalTech Corporation

Akers Biosciences

EnviteC-Wismar

Quest Products

Other Players

Lion Laboratories

Andatech Private Limited

C4 Development

CMI (An MPD Company)

Advanced Safety Devices

Alcolizer Technology

Bedfont Scientific

PAS Systems International

Alcopro

Guth Laboratories

