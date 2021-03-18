Global $1.16 Billion Breath Analyzer Market To 2025: Opportunities In Technological Advancements, Emerging Markets & Increasing Adoption Of Breath Analyzers
DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End-user (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals), Application, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global breath analyzer market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4%.
Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as alcohol and drug abuse, stringent government regulations and increasing use of breathalyzers in detecting various diseases.
The fuel cell breathalyzer segment to hold the largest market share in 2020
Based on technology, the breath analyzers market is segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxide sensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cells segment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Fuel cells are the most widely used technology in breath analyzers.
Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high level of accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not require multiple sensors. These analyzers are considered the gold standard of handheld alcohol testers for both personal and professional use.
The alcohol detection segment to hold the largest market share in 2020
On the basis of application, the breath analyzers market is segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).
The law enforcement agencies segment to hold the largest market share in 2020
Based on end users, the breath analyzers market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, enterprises, and individuals. In 2020, the law enforcement agencies segment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Stringent safety laws against DUI and the rising scale of screening and evidential testing are driving the adoption of breath analyzers in law enforcement.
The Asia-Pacific region to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Geographically, North America dominated the global breath analyzer market in 2020. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation ( Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH ( Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK) are some of the leading players in the breath analyzer market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Alcohol and Drug Abuse
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Growing Use of Breath Analyzers in Detecting Various Diseases
Restraints
- Accuracy Concerns
- Hygiene Concerns
Opportunities
- Technological Advancements
- Emerging Markets
- Increasing Adoption of Breath Analyzers
Value Chain Analysis
- Research & Development (R&D)
- Manufacturing & Assembly
- Distribution, Marketing & Sales, and Post-Sales Services
Ecosystem Analysis of the Breath Analyzers Market
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Breath Analyzers Market
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Regulatory Guidelines: Breath Analyzers Market
Patent Analysis
Pricing Analysis
Company Profiles
Major Players
- Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation
- Bactrack
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Lifeloc Technologies
- Intoximeters
- Alere
- AK GlobalTech Corporation
- Akers Biosciences
- EnviteC-Wismar
- Quest Products
Other Players
- Lion Laboratories
- Andatech Private Limited
- C4 Development
- CMI (An MPD Company)
- Advanced Safety Devices
- Alcolizer Technology
- Bedfont Scientific
- PAS Systems International
- Alcopro
- Guth Laboratories
