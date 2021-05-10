Global $1.15 Billion Insulin Storage Devices Markets To 2025: Focus On Cooling Wallets, Cooling Pouches, Insulated Cooler Bags, & Battery Operated Insulin Storage Devices

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulin Storage Devices Market (2020-2025) by Product, Patient Type, Insulated Kit Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulin Storage Devices Market (2020-2025) by Product, Patient Type, Insulated Kit Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Insulin Storage Devices Market is estimated to be USD 762.53 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.15 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%. Market DynamicsKey factors such as the high prevalence of diabetes that has led to the demand for reducing the costs associated with regular insulin injections especially in Type 1 diabetic patients and the growing acceptance for insulin devices have helped drive the growth of the insulin storage devices market.

Similarly, the popularity of insulin pen devices and the growing need for preventive diabetic care management is likely to create potential opportunities for the market.

However, factors such as the high costs of the devices are likely to restrain the market. North America is projected to lead the market. Recent Developments

Arkray USA , Inc. has launched Bluetooth enabled GLUCOCARD Shine Connex and audio-enabled GLUCOCARD Shine Express blood glucose monitoring systems (BGMS).- 26th November 2018

, Inc. has launched Bluetooth enabled GLUCOCARD Shine Connex and audio-enabled GLUCOCARD Shine Express blood glucose monitoring systems (BGMS).- Abbott and Insulet Corporation have formed an agreement to integrate Abbott's glucose-sensing technology with Insulet's next-generation tubeless system, the Omnipod HorizonT Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System to offer personalized automated insulin delivery and care. - 19th February 2020

Company ProfilesSome Key companies profiled in the report include ReadyCare, LLC, Medicool, Inc., Arkray, Inc., Zhengzhou Dison Electric Co., Ltd., Cooluli, Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Cool Sarl etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Insulin Storage Devices Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 High prevalence of diabetes 4.2.1.2 Need for reducing costs associated with regular insulin injections4.2.1.3 Increasing healthcare expenditures4.2.1.4 Growing adoption of insulin delivery devices 4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 High cost of the devices4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Rising awareness about preventive diabetes care4.2.3.2 Growing popularity of insulin pen devices4.2.3.3 Presence of healthcare tracking solutions and wearable devices 4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Low awareness about insulin storage in developing countries4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Insulin Storage Devices Market, Product Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Insulated Kits6.2.1 Insulin Cooling Wallets6.2.2 Insulin Cooling Pouches6.2.3 Insulated Cooler Bags6.3 Battery Operated Insulin Storage Devices 7 Global Insulin Storage Devices Market, Patient Type7.1 Introduction 7.2 Type 1 Diabetes7.3 Type 2 Diabetes 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Competitive Quadrant9.2 Market Share Analysis9.3 Competitive Scenario9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions9.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships9.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements9.3.4 Investments & Funding 10 Company Profiles10.1 ReadyCare, LLC 10.2 Dison Care 10.3 Arkray, Inc 10.4 Medicool, Inc. 10.5 Cooluli 10.6 Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co. 10.7 Zhengzhou Defrigus Electric Device Co., Ltd 10.8 COOL Sarl 10.9 Tropicool India10.10 Medichill10.11 The Cool Ice Box Company Limited 10.12 B Medical Systems10.13 Novo Nordisk10.14 Insulet Corporation10.15 Roche 10.16 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)10.17 Abbott Laboratories Inc.10.18 Bayer AG1019 Medtronic PLC10.20 Merck KGaA10.21 Pfizer, Inc.10.22 Sanofi SA

