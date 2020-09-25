GLNG CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Golar LNG Limited

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Zarabi v.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Zarabi v. Golar LNG Limited, et al., (Case No. 20-cv-07926) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or the "Company") (GLNG) - Get Report securities between April 24, 2020 and September 24, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

On September 24, 2020, media reported that the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Golar's joint venture, Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. ("Hygo"), was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil's Operation Car Wash.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.28, or 32%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 24, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Hygo's CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo's valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Golar securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this noticeto ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

