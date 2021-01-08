Glissner™ To Debut CleanPhone™ Technology At CES 2021 In Las Vegas

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glissner™, a Canadian technology company that combines science and design to develop premium high-tech products that delight users and enable healthier living, will debut its latest product, CleanPhone™, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CleanPhone™ is the world's most advanced touchless smartphone sanitizer using powerful UV-C light technology to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria and viruses living on mobile phones in just 20 seconds.

"We're very excited to launch CleanPhone™ at the biggest technology showcase event of the year. The fact that this year's CES is virtual, demonstrates the importance of new and innovative solutions designed to make the world a healthier place," says Ronen Benin, CEO of Glissner™.

CleanPhone™ was developed by a specialized team of product architects, user experience experts, biomedical engineers, and medical doctors who saw the need to create a touchless solution to keep the one device we interact with hundreds of times per day as clean to the touch as possible.

"As the world struggles to limit the transmission of bacteria, germs and viruses on surfaces and in the air, we've created a product that instantly instills confidence in everyone who uses it. It's fast, touchless, safe and effective, and we can't wait to share it with the world at CES," said Benin.

CleanPhone™, officially launching across North America in February 2021, is already garnering attention from leading luxury travel and hospitality brands looking to elevate their innovative guest experiences, such as mobile phone check-ins and payment. As the hospitality industry works to rebuild consumer confidence in business and recreational travel, CleanPhone™ offers guests a heightened sense of health and safety protocols they seek when making travel plans.

About Glissner™:

Glissner™ was founded by serial health tech entrepreneur Ronen Benin in early 2020 with the mission of making sanitizing phones as quick and simple as sanitizing hands. With innovative solutions like its CleanPhone™ device, Glissner combines science and delight to instill confidence in every corner of the world by sanitizing handheld objects safely and effectively. Glissner™'s flagship product CleanPhone™ is a sleek, touchless UV-C light sanitation device that kills 99.99% of viruses and bacteria on a smartphone in 20 seconds.

