Glidewell Introduces World's First Shade Guide For BruxZir® Zirconia Dental Restorations

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glidewell has launched the BruxZir ® Zirconia Shade Guide, the world's first shade-taking system designed specifically for BruxZir Zirconia dental restorations.

Since the introduction of BruxZir Zirconia in 2009, dentists have relied on traditional shade guides to select shades for zirconia restorations. However, traditional shade guides are typically made from porcelain or acrylic, both materials that have optical characteristics that differ from those of zirconia. These optical dissimilarities increase the risk of metamerism, or incorrectly perceiving a color match, and can contribute to diminished esthetic results for patients.

To alleviate these concerns, the team at Glidewell developed the BruxZir Zirconia Shade Guide, a system informed by the company's experience in assisting dentists worldwide in the delivery of more than 23 million BruxZir restorations. The BruxZir Shade Guide is set to empower clinicians to determine shades for BruxZir crowns & bridges with increased precision, simplicity and speed.

Evolving beyond traditional shade guides, the shade tabs included with the BruxZir Shade Guide are created from genuine BruxZir Zirconia and feature the translucency characteristics of the BruxZir Esthetic formulation. This composition ensures an optimal match between the shade tab and the definitive BruxZir restoration.

The shade system is made up of eight tabs. Seven of the tabs, Z2 through Z8, are equivalent to the most popular shades from the VITA ® shade system. The final tab, Z1, is bleach-colored to ensure a more complete selection lineup. Moreover, each tab features a glazed and unglazed side, enabling dentists to assess both final and stump shades with a single tool.

"I'm confident that the new BruxZir Shade Guide will enhance the quality of restorative work for dentists and delight their patients, or I wouldn't have put my name on it," said Jim Glidewell, CDT, President and CEO of Glidewell.

