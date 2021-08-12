Glia Partners With Duck Creek Technologies To Provide Enhanced Digital Customer Service Capabilities To P&C Insurers

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , announced today that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, to offer Duck Creek's customers Glia's Digital Customer Service platform. This enables insurers to provide a significantly enhanced level of agent and customer service, reduce call times and boost efficiencies.

"There's been a massive global shift towards self-service, often leaving agents and customers in need of help during more complex processes," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "By partnering with Duck Creek, we can empower P&C insurance carriers to effectively serve agents and customers in the digital domain, delivering experiences that will differentiate and increase brand loyalty in this highly competitive market while reducing servicing costs. We're excited to partner with Duck Creek, a leader and innovator in the insurance industry, helping them take a digital-first approach to agent and customer service."

With Glia, Duck Creek can meet agents and customers where they are in the insurance process and support them through whichever methods they prefer - including messaging, voice, and video - and guide them using CoBrowsing. Glia will initially be available for the Duck Creek Producer solution to allow agents to access online digital support, and is easily extended to additional sales and customer support use cases. An Anywhere Enabled Integration is available on Duck Creek's Content Exchange for customers to easily add Glia to their agent- and customer-facing portals. Glia and Duck Creek already have several mutual customers and look forward to bringing value together to many more.

"It's now more important than ever for insurers to offer their agents and customers the digital-first customer experiences they have come to expect from all of the companies they do business with," said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President, Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. "Delivering efficiency as well as satisfaction is critical to customer and producer retention, as well as growing books of business, and Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome Glia into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem."

About GliaGlia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with nearly 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020 , and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit www.glia.com to learn more.

About Duck Creek Technologies Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand , the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com .

Media Contact: Maggie Wise maggie@williammills.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glia-partners-with-duck-creek-technologies-to-provide-enhanced-digital-customer-service-capabilities-to-pc-insurers-301353827.html

SOURCE Glia