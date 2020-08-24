Glens Falls Hospital And Aptihealth Announce Partnership To Deliver Virtual Behavioral Healthcare

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glens Falls Hospital and aptihealth, the leader in intelligent integrated behavioral healthcare, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to deliver rapid access to virtual care. In providing aptihealth's innovative teletherapy program to patients, Glens Falls Hospital is proactively addressing a critical community need that has been significantly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the patients at Glens Falls Hospital's seven primary care practices can now access integrated physical and behavioral care through the aptihealth platform within days. aptihealth's supportive care team model and patient-driven 90-day care program has been shown to decrease symptom severity by over 50%, resulting in improved health outcomes and reduced care costs.

According to Patti Hammond, Glens Falls Hospital's Vice President for Physician Practice Management, " Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we've gone from zero telehealth visits to 1,200 a week. Working with aptihealth we are able to greatly enhance and expand our offerings for behavioral health services - and offer them in a way that is convenient and safe. The partnership with aptihealth will provide a level of care that is essential for our community."

"We are proud to partner with Glens Falls Hospital on this transformative initiative and look forward to working together to deliver personalized integrated behavioral healthcare that truly changes lives," said Dan Pickett, aptihealth CEO. "By taking a comprehensive approach that includes both physical and behavioral care, we can rapidly connect patients with the right therapists and prescribers, accelerate treatment, and ensure their entire care team is in lockstep throughout the process, improving outcomes and making care delivery more cost-effective."

Following an initial screening, patients in need of behavioral healthcare are referred to aptihealth and complete a comprehensive online 15 life domain self-assessment. Patients are then matched with a behavioral health therapist who specializes in their areas of need, and together they develop a personalized, goal-oriented 90-day care plan that includes convenient teletherapy, medication management as needed, and unlimited messaging between therapy sessions. The aptihealth platform enables progress to be tracked weekly and the dedicated care team, including the patient's primary care doctor, therapist, prescriber, and care manager, remain connected throughout treatment.

"The coupling of patient-centered and measurement-based care via our centralized platform is a key distinction that significantly redefines the way care is delivered to drive breakthrough outcomes," said aptihealth Chief Clinical and Science Officer Dr. Alex Marsal.

Glens Falls Hospital will offer aptihealth's virtual intelligent integrated care through the seven primary care practices it currently operates: Cambridge Medical Center, Evergreen Medical Center, Greenwich Medical Center, Granville Medical Center, Hudson Falls Medical Center, Salem Medical Center, and Whitehall Medical Center.

About Glens Falls HospitalGlens Falls Hospital (GFH) maintains a service area that spans 6,000 square miles across 5 diverse counties. Founded in 1897, GFH today operates an advanced health care delivery system featuring more than 20 regional facilities. A vast array of specialized medical and surgical services are provided in addition to coronary care, behavioral health care, rehabilitation and wellness and others. The main hospital campus is home to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, the Joyce Stock Snuggery birthing center, the Breast Center and a chronic wound healing center. GFH is a not-for-profit organization and the largest employer in New York's Adirondack region, with over 2,500 employees and a medical staff of over 540 providers. For more information visit www.GlensFallsHospital.org.

About the Albany Med Health System Glens Falls Hospital is an affiliate of the Albany Med Health System, which also includes Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health and Saratoga Hospital. The region's largest locally governed health system, it has 1,520 beds, more than 800 physicians and 125 outpatient locations throughout the Capital Region.

About aptihealthaptihealth, inc. is a behavioral health engagement company that uses technology to seamlessly integrate physical and behavioral healthcare. Its groundbreaking platform connects medical providers, behavioral health specialists, behavioral health prescribers, and patients with its proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment management protocols. aptihealth's digital platform provides a seamless and effective approach to virtual, intelligent integrated care that helps patients get better faster and stay better longer. aptihealth provides those in need of behavioral healthcare with a fast-track to better mental health.

